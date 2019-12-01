Prep Sports Schedule
WEDNESDAY
Girls Basketball — Seaside at Cascade, 5:30 p.m.; Eddyville at Jewell, 4 p.m.
Boys Basketball — Seaside at Cascade, 7 p.m.; Eddyville at Jewell, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling — Knappa Invitational, TBA
THURSDAY
Girls Basketball — St. Stephen's at Jewell, 6 p.m.
Boys Basketball — St. Stephen's at Jewell, 7 p.m.
Swimming — Valley Catholic at Astoria, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY
Girls Basketball — Astoria at White Buffalo Classic, Madras, TBA; Stayton at Seaside, 6 p.m.; Warrenton at Sutherlin Tournament, TBA; Rainier at Knappa, 7 p.m.
Boys Basketball — Knappa Tip-Off Classic, TBA; Rainier at Knappa, 8:30 p.m.; Stayton at Seaside, 7 p.m.; Warrenton at Vernonia Tournament, TBA
FOOTBALL
OSAA State Championships
4A: La Grande 21, Banks 0
3A: Santiam Christian 41, Hidden Valley 34
2A: Heppner 12, Kennedy 7
