Prep Sports Schedule

WEDNESDAY

Girls Basketball — Seaside at Cascade, 5:30 p.m.; Eddyville at Jewell, 4 p.m.

Boys Basketball — Seaside at Cascade, 7 p.m.; Eddyville at Jewell, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling — Knappa Invitational, TBA

THURSDAY

Girls Basketball — St. Stephen's at Jewell, 6 p.m.

Boys Basketball — St. Stephen's at Jewell, 7 p.m.

Swimming — Valley Catholic at Astoria, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY

Girls Basketball — Astoria at White Buffalo Classic, Madras, TBA; Stayton at Seaside, 6 p.m.; Warrenton at Sutherlin Tournament, TBA; Rainier at Knappa, 7 p.m.

Boys Basketball — Knappa Tip-Off Classic, TBA; Rainier at Knappa, 8:30 p.m.; Stayton at Seaside, 7 p.m.; Warrenton at Vernonia Tournament, TBA

FOOTBALL

OSAA State Championships

4A: La Grande 21, Banks 0

3A: Santiam Christian 41, Hidden Valley 34

2A: Heppner 12, Kennedy 7

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.