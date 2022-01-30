Prep Sports Schedule

TUESDAY

Boys Basketball — Astoria at Seaside, 6 p.m.; Willamina at Warrenton, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball — Astoria at Seaside, 7:30 p.m.; Willamina at Warrenton, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Girls Basketball — Perrydale at Jewell, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball — Gaston at Knappa, 7 p.m.; Perrydale at Jewell, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Astoria 41, Stayton 31

STA (31): Karlee Tyler 16, Kay.Tyler 6, Mitzel 5, Hollenbeck 4.

AST (41): Shelby Bruney 15, Peterson 8, Holmstedt 6, Huber 5, Matthews 4, Biederman 2, Dundas 1.

Stayton 5 8 11 7—31

Astoria 10 13 6 12—41

Banks 31, Seaside 26

BAN (31): Nya Johnson 8, Walker 6, Grossnickle 5, Saunders 4, King 4, Rose 2, Evans 2.

SEA (26): Lilli Taylor 16, Nofield 4, Olson 3, Betts 2, A.Taylor 1.

Banks 10 10 7 4—31

Seaside 0 19 4 3—26

BOYS BASKETBALL

Stayton 68, Astoria 65

STA (68): Jacob Axmaker 30, Callsen 12, Wigginton 9, Carlock 6, Leming 6, Daniels 4, Holm 1.

AST (65): Colton McMaster 19, Benesch 16, Field 9, Woodrich 8, Boudreau 7, Williams 6, Olson.

Stayton 14 20 6 19 9—68

Astoria 16 17 9 17 6—65

Seaside 49, Banks 40

BAN (40): Ben Mayo 16, Gobel 11, White 6, Vereen 5, Harris 2.

SEA (49): Ever Sibony 29, Corder 10, Langmo 8, Jantes 2.

Banks 9 10 10 11—40

Seaside 13 8 15 13—49

