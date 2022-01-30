Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive breaking news?
Would you like to receive our headline news?
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Prep Sports Schedule
TUESDAY
Boys Basketball — Astoria at Seaside, 6 p.m.; Willamina at Warrenton, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball — Astoria at Seaside, 7:30 p.m.; Willamina at Warrenton, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Girls Basketball — Perrydale at Jewell, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball — Gaston at Knappa, 7 p.m.; Perrydale at Jewell, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Astoria 41, Stayton 31
STA (31): Karlee Tyler 16, Kay.Tyler 6, Mitzel 5, Hollenbeck 4.
AST (41): Shelby Bruney 15, Peterson 8, Holmstedt 6, Huber 5, Matthews 4, Biederman 2, Dundas 1.
Stayton 5 8 11 7—31
Astoria 10 13 6 12—41
Banks 31, Seaside 26
BAN (31): Nya Johnson 8, Walker 6, Grossnickle 5, Saunders 4, King 4, Rose 2, Evans 2.
SEA (26): Lilli Taylor 16, Nofield 4, Olson 3, Betts 2, A.Taylor 1.
Banks 10 10 7 4—31
Seaside 0 19 4 3—26
BOYS BASKETBALL
Stayton 68, Astoria 65
STA (68): Jacob Axmaker 30, Callsen 12, Wigginton 9, Carlock 6, Leming 6, Daniels 4, Holm 1.
AST (65): Colton McMaster 19, Benesch 16, Field 9, Woodrich 8, Boudreau 7, Williams 6, Olson.
Stayton 14 20 6 19 9—68
Astoria 16 17 9 17 6—65
Seaside 49, Banks 40
BAN (40): Ben Mayo 16, Gobel 11, White 6, Vereen 5, Harris 2.
SEA (49): Ever Sibony 29, Corder 10, Langmo 8, Jantes 2.
Banks 9 10 10 11—40
Seaside 13 8 15 13—49
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $1