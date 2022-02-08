Prep Sports Schedule

FRIDAY

Girls Basketball — Astoria at Valley Catholic, 6 p.m.; Tillamook at Seaside, 6 p.m.; Warrenton at Rainier, 6 p.m.; Knappa at Gaston, 6 p.m.; Jewell at C.S. Lewis, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball — Astoria at Valley Catholic, 7:45 p.m.; Tillamook at Seaside, 7:45 p.m.; Warrenton at Rainier, 7:45 p.m.; Knappa at Gaston, 7:45 p.m.; Jewell at CS Lewis, 7 p.m.

Swimming — District 1, at Astoria Aquatic Center, 1 p.m.

SATURDAY

Swimming — District 1, at Astoria Aquatic Center, 10 a.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Warrenton 31, Taft 22

TAF (22): Lily Hatton 7, Gates 6, Mangold 4, Mode 3, Weaver 2.

WAR (31): Avyree Miethe 19, Annat 8, O'Brien 2, Smith 2.

Taft 3 9 7 3—22

Warrenton 14 5 4 8—31

Nestucca 49, Knappa 16

KNA (16): Emily Larsen 3, Miller 2, Piña 2, Brown 2, Jones 2, Regier 2, Pass 2, Jackson 1, Dietrichs.

NES (49): Rachel Strober 12, Harrison 7, Knight 7, Webber 6, K.Hurliman 5, K.Thurston 5, L.Hurliman 3, #3 2, B.Thurston 2.

Knappa 2 1 7 6—16

Nestucca 10 12 17 10—49

BOYS BASKETBALL

Warrenton 55, Taft 34

TAF (34): Eston Whisler 7, Gavin Koceja 7, McCormick 6, Lane 3, Lupercio-Rubio 2, Nightingale 2, Stahl 2, Bayer 2, Hill 2, Unruh 1.

WAR (55): Dawson Little 17, Earls 10, Whitsett 9, Bodden-Bodden 8, n0 5, Daniels 4, Moha 2.

Taft 8 2 12 12—34

Warrenton 14 15 14 12—55

Knappa 71, Nestucca 19

KNA (71): Logan Morrill 23, McMahan 15, D.Miller 9, Ogier 8, C.Morrill 6, Brandon Gale 5, Tanner Jackson 3, M.Miller 2.

NES (19): Diego Ponce 8, Swirtz 5, Hurliman 3, Straessle 3.

Knappa 21 17 23 10—71

Nestucca 5 3 10 1—19

