Prep Sports Schedule
TUESDAY
Girls Basketball — Seaside at Banks, 6 p.m.; Willamette Valley Christian at Jewell, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball — Seaside at Banks, 7:40 p.m.; Willamette Valley Christian at Jewell, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Girls Basketball — Oregon School for the Deaf at Jewell, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball — Oregon School for the Deaf at Jewell, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Astoria 57, Tillamook 20
AST (57): Shelby Bruney 32, Huber 8, Dundas 6, Peterson 5, Biederman 4, Matthews, Birdeno, Holmstedt.
TIL (20): Lexie Braxling 8, Haertel 3, Viramontes 2, Pesterfield 2, Tuiolemotu 2, Brown 2.
Astoria 17 17 15 8—57
Tillamook 0 6 3 11—20
Knappa 52, Mannahouse Christian 36
MC (36): Reaiah Hall 19, Tebeau 9, Bjornsgard 6, Schefter 2.
KNA (52): Hannah Dietrichs 10, Miller 9, Barendse 8, Pass 6, Piña 4, Regier 4, Larsen 3, Brown 3, McDorman 2, Jones 2, Jeka 1, Lauderbaugh, Maher, Jackson, Lebo.
Mannahouse 6 5 9 16—36
Knappa 13 13 14 12—52
BOYS BASKETBALL
Astoria 59, Tillamook 26
AST (59): Thomas Faulkner 17, Williams 12, McMaster 8, Benesch 7, Olson 6, Field 4, Boudreau 3, Woodrich 2, Moore, Wintersteen.
TIL (26): Marshall Allen 16, Seals 4, Gitchell 2, Leonnig 2, Johnson 1, Torres 1.
Astoria 12 15 18 14—59
Tillamook 6 11 6 3—26
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
