Prep Sports Schedule

TUESDAY

Girls Basketball — Seaside at Banks, 6 p.m.; Willamette Valley Christian at Jewell, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball — Seaside at Banks, 7:40 p.m.; Willamette Valley Christian at Jewell, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Girls Basketball — Oregon School for the Deaf at Jewell, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball — Oregon School for the Deaf at Jewell, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Astoria 57, Tillamook 20

AST (57): Shelby Bruney 32, Huber 8, Dundas 6, Peterson 5, Biederman 4, Matthews, Birdeno, Holmstedt.

TIL (20): Lexie Braxling 8, Haertel 3, Viramontes 2, Pesterfield 2, Tuiolemotu 2, Brown 2.

Astoria 17 17 15 8—57

Tillamook 0 6 3 11—20

Knappa 52, Mannahouse Christian 36

MC (36): Reaiah Hall 19, Tebeau 9, Bjornsgard 6, Schefter 2.

KNA (52): Hannah Dietrichs 10, Miller 9, Barendse 8, Pass 6, Piña 4, Regier 4, Larsen 3, Brown 3, McDorman 2, Jones 2, Jeka 1, Lauderbaugh, Maher, Jackson, Lebo.

Mannahouse 6 5 9 16—36

Knappa 13 13 14 12—52

BOYS BASKETBALL

Astoria 59, Tillamook 26

AST (59): Thomas Faulkner 17, Williams 12, McMaster 8, Benesch 7, Olson 6, Field 4, Boudreau 3, Woodrich 2, Moore, Wintersteen.

TIL (26): Marshall Allen 16, Seals 4, Gitchell 2, Leonnig 2, Johnson 1, Torres 1.

Astoria 12 15 18 14—59

Tillamook 6 11 6 3—26

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.