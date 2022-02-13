Prep Sports Schedule

MONDAY

Girls Basketball — Warrenton at Taft, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

Girls Basketball — Seaside at Banks, 6 p.m.; Willamette Valley Christian at Jewell, 5:30 p.m.; TBA at Knappa, TBA

Boys Basketball — Seaside at Banks, 7:40 p.m.; Willamette Valley Christian at Jewell, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Girls Basketball — Oregon School for the Deaf at Jewell, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball — Oregon School for the Deaf at Jewell, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Girls Basketball — Seaside at Astoria, 6 p.m.

Boys Basketball — Seaside at Astoria, 7:40 p.m.; TBA at Warrenton

BASKETBALL

Coaches Polls

4A Girls

(First place votes in parentheses)

1. Philomath Warriors (11) 110

2. Cascade Cougars 95

3. Junction City Tigers 89

4. Baker Bulldogs 62

5. Gladstone Gladiators (1) 61

6. Madras White Buffaloes 39

7. Banks Braves 33

8. Corbett Cardinals 32

9. Astoria Fishermen 29

10. Marist Catholic Spartans 20

Others: Stayton 17.

4A Boys

1. Junction City Tigers (14) 149

2. Cascade Cougars 117

3. Marshfield Pirates 110

4. Philomath Warriors 99

5. Seaside Seagulls 74

6. Stayton Eagles 68

7. Baker Bulldogs 42

8. Banks Braves 39

9. Henley Hornets 34

10. Corbett Cardinals 8

Others: La Grande 7, Cottage Grove 6.

2A Boys

1. Knappa Loggers (5) 94

2. Salem Academy (4) 92

3. Western Christian 81

4. Jefferson Lions (1) 70

5. Kennedy Trojans 57

6. Illinois Valley Cougars 52

7. Regis Rams 32

8. Bandon Tigers 26

9. Heppner Mustangs 17

10. Oakland Oakers 11

Others: East Linn Christian 11.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Astoria 53, Valley Catholic 20

AST (53): Shelby Bruney 16, Peterson 12, Matthews 10, Huber 7, Biederman 2, Palmberg 2, Holmstedt 2.

Astoria 10 14 20 9—53

Tillamook 31, Seaside 27

TIL (31): Lexie Braxling 14, Garcia 6, Haertel 5, Werner 1.

SEA (27): Abby Nofield 12, A.Taylor 5, L.Taylor 4, Olson 4, Bowles 2, Joli, Martinez, Klumper, Betts.

Tillamook 3 7 11 10—31

Seaside 2 13 8 4—27

BOYS BASKETBALL

Astoria 80, Valley Catholic 59

AST (80): Colton McMaster 23, Williams 19, Benesch 15, Faulkner 7, Field 7, Woodrich 5, Boudreau 4, Moore, Wintersteen, Olson.

VC (59): Ryoma Lane 15, Holub 11, Heyworth 10, Tortorelli 9, Cheung 9, DeBartoli 5, Han 2.

Astoria 23 23 19 15—80

Valley C 18 12 14 15—59

Seaside 69, Tillamook 38

TIL (38): Marshall Allen 17, Hoskins 12, Johnson 9, White 3, Hurliman 2.

SEA (69): Connor Langmo 20, Corder 17, Sibony 13, Wunderlich 4, White 4, Jantes 3, Palmer 3, Thompson 2, Kawasoe 2.

Tillamook 14 5 11 8—38

Seaside 20 18 18 13—69

