Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive breaking news?
Would you like to receive our headline news?
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Prep Sports Schedule
MONDAY
Girls Basketball — Warrenton at Taft, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY
Girls Basketball — Seaside at Banks, 6 p.m.; Willamette Valley Christian at Jewell, 5:30 p.m.; TBA at Knappa, TBA
Boys Basketball — Seaside at Banks, 7:40 p.m.; Willamette Valley Christian at Jewell, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Girls Basketball — Oregon School for the Deaf at Jewell, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball — Oregon School for the Deaf at Jewell, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
Girls Basketball — Seaside at Astoria, 6 p.m.
Boys Basketball — Seaside at Astoria, 7:40 p.m.; TBA at Warrenton
BASKETBALL
Coaches Polls
4A Girls
(First place votes in parentheses)
1. Philomath Warriors (11) 110
2. Cascade Cougars 95
3. Junction City Tigers 89
4. Baker Bulldogs 62
5. Gladstone Gladiators (1) 61
6. Madras White Buffaloes 39
7. Banks Braves 33
8. Corbett Cardinals 32
9. Astoria Fishermen 29
10. Marist Catholic Spartans 20
Others: Stayton 17.
4A Boys
1. Junction City Tigers (14) 149
2. Cascade Cougars 117
3. Marshfield Pirates 110
4. Philomath Warriors 99
5. Seaside Seagulls 74
6. Stayton Eagles 68
7. Baker Bulldogs 42
8. Banks Braves 39
9. Henley Hornets 34
10. Corbett Cardinals 8
Others: La Grande 7, Cottage Grove 6.
2A Boys
1. Knappa Loggers (5) 94
2. Salem Academy (4) 92
3. Western Christian 81
4. Jefferson Lions (1) 70
5. Kennedy Trojans 57
6. Illinois Valley Cougars 52
7. Regis Rams 32
8. Bandon Tigers 26
9. Heppner Mustangs 17
10. Oakland Oakers 11
Others: East Linn Christian 11.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Astoria 53, Valley Catholic 20
AST (53): Shelby Bruney 16, Peterson 12, Matthews 10, Huber 7, Biederman 2, Palmberg 2, Holmstedt 2.
Astoria 10 14 20 9—53
Tillamook 31, Seaside 27
TIL (31): Lexie Braxling 14, Garcia 6, Haertel 5, Werner 1.
SEA (27): Abby Nofield 12, A.Taylor 5, L.Taylor 4, Olson 4, Bowles 2, Joli, Martinez, Klumper, Betts.
Tillamook 3 7 11 10—31
Seaside 2 13 8 4—27
BOYS BASKETBALL
Astoria 80, Valley Catholic 59
AST (80): Colton McMaster 23, Williams 19, Benesch 15, Faulkner 7, Field 7, Woodrich 5, Boudreau 4, Moore, Wintersteen, Olson.
VC (59): Ryoma Lane 15, Holub 11, Heyworth 10, Tortorelli 9, Cheung 9, DeBartoli 5, Han 2.
Astoria 23 23 19 15—80
Valley C 18 12 14 15—59
Seaside 69, Tillamook 38
TIL (38): Marshall Allen 17, Hoskins 12, Johnson 9, White 3, Hurliman 2.
SEA (69): Connor Langmo 20, Corder 17, Sibony 13, Wunderlich 4, White 4, Jantes 3, Palmer 3, Thompson 2, Kawasoe 2.
Tillamook 14 5 11 8—38
Seaside 20 18 18 13—69
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $1