SATURDAY

Girls Basketball — (Cowapa League tie-breaker at Tillamook HS) Banks vs. Astoria, 3 p.m.

Boys Basketball — (Cowapa League tie-breaker at Tillamook HS) Banks vs. Seaside, 5 p.m.; Warrenton at Willamina, 7 p.m.; TBA at Knappa.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Astoria 33, Seaside 23

SEA (23): Lilli Taylor 9, Olson 6, Nofield 4, A.Taylor 2, Bowles 2, Joli, Martinez, Klumper, Betts, Gooldy.

AST (33): Tayla Huber 10, Biederman 5, Bruney 5, Matthews 4, Holmstedt 4, Dundas 4, Peterson 1, Palmberg.

Seaside 6 5 7 5—23

Astoria 9 13 5 6—33

BOYS BASKETBALL

Seaside 63, Astoria 34

SEA (63): Cash Corder 17, Langmo 16, Sibony 15, Kawasoe 5, White 4, Jantes 2, Thompson 2, Wunderlich 2, Kraushaar, Palmer.

AST (34): Colton McMaster 10, Woodrich 7, Williams 7, Benesch 6, Boudreau 2, Field 2, Faulkner, Wintersteen, Olson.

Seaside 20 16 15 12—63

Astoria 14 3 11 6—34

