Prep Sports Schedule
SATURDAY
Girls Basketball — (Cowapa League tie-breaker at Tillamook HS) Banks vs. Astoria, 3 p.m.
Boys Basketball — (Cowapa League tie-breaker at Tillamook HS) Banks vs. Seaside, 5 p.m.; Warrenton at Willamina, 7 p.m.; TBA at Knappa.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Astoria 33, Seaside 23
SEA (23): Lilli Taylor 9, Olson 6, Nofield 4, A.Taylor 2, Bowles 2, Joli, Martinez, Klumper, Betts, Gooldy.
AST (33): Tayla Huber 10, Biederman 5, Bruney 5, Matthews 4, Holmstedt 4, Dundas 4, Peterson 1, Palmberg.
Seaside 6 5 7 5—23
Astoria 9 13 5 6—33
BOYS BASKETBALL
Seaside 63, Astoria 34
SEA (63): Cash Corder 17, Langmo 16, Sibony 15, Kawasoe 5, White 4, Jantes 2, Thompson 2, Wunderlich 2, Kraushaar, Palmer.
AST (34): Colton McMaster 10, Woodrich 7, Williams 7, Benesch 6, Boudreau 2, Field 2, Faulkner, Wintersteen, Olson.
Seaside 20 16 15 12—63
Astoria 14 3 11 6—34
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
