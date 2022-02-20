Prep Sports Scores

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Banks 52, Astoria 50

AST (50): Caleigh Peterson 15, Biederman 9, Bruney 9, Matthews 7, Huber 5, Holmstedt 3, Dundas 2, Huber, Meadows.

BAN (52): Madison Walker 14, Streblow 11, Bigsby 6, Saunders 6, Evans 6, King 5, Rose 2, Johnson 2.

Astoria 8 5 10 19 6—50

Banks 7 22 6 9 8—52

BOYS BASKETBALL

Willamina 46, Warrenton 45

WAR (45): Dawson Little 18, Whitsett 14, Earls 13, Bodden-Bodden, Moha.

WIL (46): Adam Atherton 12, Cohen Haller 12, Hadley 9, Cruickshank 7, Graham 6.

Warrenton 15 10 4 16—45

Willamina 5 7 16 18—46

