The Astorian

Prep Sports Schedule

FRIDAY

Girls Basketball — 4A play-in qualifier: Molalla at Astoria, 5 p.m.

Boys Basketball — 4A play-in qualifier: Woodburn at Astoria, 6:30 p.m.; 2A first round: Toledo at Knappa, 6 p.m.

BASKETBALL

Coaches Polls

(Final — first place votes in parentheses)

Class 4A Boys

1. Marshfield Pirates (5) 111

2. Junction City Tigers (3) 106

3. Cascade Cougars (4) 102

4. Philomath Warriors 78

5. Seaside Seagulls 76

6. Stayton Eagles 50

7. Banks Braves 41

8. La Grande Tigers 30

9. Henley Hornets 28

10. Baker Bulldogs 16

Class 2A Boys

1. Western Christian (4) 85

2. Knappa Loggers (3) 80

3. Salem Academy (2) 79

4. Kennedy Trojans 56

5. Jefferson Lions 55

6. Illinois Valley Cougars 43

7. Regis Rams 37

8. Bandon Tigers 15

9. Heppner Mustangs 13

10. Gold Beach Panthers 11

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.