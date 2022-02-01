Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive breaking news?
Would you like to receive our headline news?
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Prep Sports Schedule
THURSDAY
Girls Basketball — Portland Christian at Knappa, 6 p.m.; Jewell at Oregon School for the Deaf JV, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball — Portland Christian at Knappa, 7:30 p.m.; Jewell at Oregon School for the Deaf, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Girls Basketball — Banks at Astoria, 6 p.m.; Valley Catholic at Seaside, 6 p.m.; Knappa at Vernonia, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball — Banks at Astoria, 7:30 p.m.; Valley Catholic at Seaside, 7:30 p.m.; Knappa at Vernonia, 7 p.m.
Swimming — Cowapa Championships, at Astoria AC, 3 p.m.
SATURDAY
Girls Basketball — Faith Bible at Knappa, 2 p.m.
Boys Basketball — Faith Bible at Knappa, 3:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Astoria 34, Seaside 16
AST (34): Shelby Bruney 11, Huber 10, Holmstedt 8, Biederman 2, Birdeno 2, Matthews 1, Peterson, Dundas, Walter.
SEA (16): Lilli Taylor 10, Klumper 2, A.Taylor 2, Olson 1, Betts 1, Angulo-Joli, Martinez, Nofield, Bowles, Betts.
Astoria 6 7 7 14—34
Seaside 3 4 3 6—16
BOYS BASKETBALL
Seaside 64, Astoria 50
AST (50): Colton McMaster 16, Williams 11, Benesch 8, Boudreau 6, Faulkner 5, Field 4, Woodrich.
SEA (64): Cash Corder 27, Sibony 15, White 12, Kawasoe 7, Jantes 3, Langmo, Thompson.
Astoria 10 9 20 11—50
Seaside 15 11 20 18—64
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $1