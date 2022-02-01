Prep Sports Schedule

THURSDAY

Girls Basketball — Portland Christian at Knappa, 6 p.m.; Jewell at Oregon School for the Deaf JV, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball — Portland Christian at Knappa, 7:30 p.m.; Jewell at Oregon School for the Deaf, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Girls Basketball — Banks at Astoria, 6 p.m.; Valley Catholic at Seaside, 6 p.m.; Knappa at Vernonia, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball — Banks at Astoria, 7:30 p.m.; Valley Catholic at Seaside, 7:30 p.m.; Knappa at Vernonia, 7 p.m.

Swimming — Cowapa Championships, at Astoria AC, 3 p.m.

SATURDAY

Girls Basketball — Faith Bible at Knappa, 2 p.m.

Boys Basketball — Faith Bible at Knappa, 3:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Astoria 34, Seaside 16

AST (34): Shelby Bruney 11, Huber 10, Holmstedt 8, Biederman 2, Birdeno 2, Matthews 1, Peterson, Dundas, Walter.

SEA (16): Lilli Taylor 10, Klumper 2, A.Taylor 2, Olson 1, Betts 1, Angulo-Joli, Martinez, Nofield, Bowles, Betts.

Astoria 6 7 7 14—34

Seaside 3 4 3 6—16

BOYS BASKETBALL

Seaside 64, Astoria 50

AST (50): Colton McMaster 16, Williams 11, Benesch 8, Boudreau 6, Faulkner 5, Field 4, Woodrich.

SEA (64): Cash Corder 27, Sibony 15, White 12, Kawasoe 7, Jantes 3, Langmo, Thompson.

Astoria 10 9 20 11—50

Seaside 15 11 20 18—64

