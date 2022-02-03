Prep Sports Schedule

SATURDAY

Girls Basketball — Faith Bible at Knappa, 2 p.m.

Boys Basketball — Faith Bible at Knappa, 3:30 p.m.

BASKETBALL

Coaches Polls

4A Girls

(First place votes in parentheses)

1. Philomath Warriors (9) 98

2. Cascade Cougars 89

3. Junction City Tigers 76

4. Baker Bulldogs 68

5. Gladstone Gladiators (1) 66

6. Corbett Cardinals 34

6. Banks Braves 34

8. Marist Catholic Spartans 32

9. Marshfield Pirates 21

10. Astoria Fishermen 8

10. La Grande Tigers 8

4A Boys

1. Junction City Tigers (13) 139

2. Marshfield Pirates 116

3. Philomath Warriors 114

4. Cascade Cougars (1) 100

5. Seaside Seagulls 76

6. Stayton Eagles 72

7. Baker Bulldogs 51

8. Banks Braves 30

9. Corbett Cardinals 25

10. Henley Hornets 22

Others: La Grande 12.

2A Boys

1. Salem Academy (6) 96

2. Knappa Loggers (3) 84

3. Western Christian 81

4. Jefferson Lions (1) 68

5. Kennedy Trojans 62

6. Illinois Valley Cougars 41

7. Regis Rams 33

8. Heppner Mustangs 25

9. Bandon Tigers 23

10. East Linn Christian 15

WIAA (Washington) Rankings

2B Boys

Team, record

1. Kalama Chinooks 14-1

2. Ilwaco Fishermen 15-1

3. Okanogan Bulldogs 17-2

4. Coupeville Wolves 13-0

5. Adna Pirates 14-4

6. Liberty (Spangle) Lancers 14-2

7. Chief Leschi Warriors 14-2

8. Colfax Bulldogs 14-3

9. Napavine Tigers 13-3

10. Brewster Bears 14-5

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.