Prep Sports Schedule

TUESDAY

Girls Basketball — Taft at Warrenton, 6 p.m.; Vernonia at Knappa, 7 p.m.; Crosshill Christian at Jewell, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball — Taft at Warrenton, 7:30 p.m.; Crosshill Christian at Jewell, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Girls Basketball — Astoria at Tillamook, 6 p.m.; Mannahouse Christian at Knappa, 6 p.m.; St. Stephen's at Jewell, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball — Astoria at Tillamook, 7:45 p.m.; Mannahouse Christian at Knappa, 7:45 p.m.; St. Stephen's at Jewell, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Girls Basketball — Astoria at Valley Catholic, 6 p.m.; Tillamook at Seaside, 6 p.m.; Warrenton at Rainier, 6 p.m.; Knappa at Gaston, 6 p.m.; Jewell at C.S. Lewis, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball — Astoria at Valley Catholic, 7:45 p.m.; Tillamook at Seaside, 7:45 p.m.; Warrenton at Rainier, 7:45 p.m.; Knappa at Gaston, 7:45 p.m.; Jewell at CS Lewis, 7 p.m.

Swimming — District 1, at Astoria Aquatic Center, TBA

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Astoria 45, Banks 40

BAN (40): Hailey Evans 16, Saunders 9, Bigsby 4, Johnson 3, Walker 3, Rose 2, Grossnickle 2, King 1.

AST (45): Shelby Bruney 12, Peterson 10, Matthews 7, Biederman 7, Huber 4, Holmstedt 2, Birdeno 2, Dundas 1.

Banks 8 12 9 11—40

Astoria 17 9 12 7—45

Valley Catholic 26, Seaside 24

VC (26): Ella Trecker 8, McKeen 5, J.Rosebrook 5, Kinder 4, Kojima 2, M.Rosebrook 1.

SEA (24): Lilli Taylor 10, Abby Nofield 10, Betts 4.

Valley C. 3 5 7 7 4—26

Seaside 10 2 6 4 2—24

BOYS BASKETBALL

Banks 67, Astoria 41

BAN (67): Ben Mayo 24, Gobel 16, Vidmantas 9, Petersen 5, Vereen 4, Selleck 3, Voss 2, White 2, Bodine 2.

AST (41): Colton McMaster 13, Williams 7, Benesch 5, Boudreau 5, Faulkner 4, Field 4, Woodrich 3, Olson, Moore, Wintersteen.

Banks 17 15 26 9—67

Astoria 10 8 11 12—41

Seaside 58, Valley Catholic 55

VC (55): Benjamin Cheung 21, Holub 14, Heyworth 6, Tortorelli 5, Han 5, Lane 2, Merz 2.

SEA (58): Cash Corder 19, Sibony 14, Langmo 14, White 5, Kawasoe 4, Kraushaar 2.

Valley C. 9 15 11 18 2—55

Seaside 19 18 10 6 5—58

