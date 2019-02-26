PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE
TODAY
Washington Hardwood Classic, at Spokane
Girls basketball — 2B: Saint George's vs. Ilwaco, 7:15 p.m.; 1B: Naselle vs. Mount Vernon Christian, 12:15 p.m.
Boys basketball — 1B: Garfield-Palouse vs. Naselle, 9 p.m.
THURSDAY
Boys basketball — 2A state tournament (Pendleton): Knappa vs. Oakland, 3:15 p.m.
Girls basketball — 3A state tournament (Marshfield HS): Warrenton vs. Salem Academy, 8:15 p.m.
FRIDAY
Boys basketball — 4A state playoff: Sisters at Seaside, 7 p.m.; 2A state tournament: TBA vs Knappa
Girls basketball — 3A state tournament: TBA vs. Warrenton
SATURDAY
Girls basketball — 4A state playoffs: Seaside at Baker, 4 p.m.; Marist at Astoria, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.