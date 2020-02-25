Prep Sports Schedule
FRIDAY
Girls Basketball — Play-in: Seaside at Stayton, 7 p.m.; State Playoff: (WA 1B) Naselle vs. Muckleshoot Tribal School, 6 p.m. (at Auburn Mountainview).
SATURDAY
Girls Basketball — Milwaukie at Astoria, 3 p.m.; State Playoffs: (WA 2B) Ilwaco vs. Toledo, 10 a.m. (at Mark Morris High School)
Boys Basketball — State Playoffs: (3A) Warrenton at Dayton, 7 p.m.; (2A) Jefferson at Knappa, TBA; (WA 1B) Naselle vs. Riverside Christian, 4 p.m. (at Eisenhower)
WRESTLING
District 1/4A
at North Marion High School
Team scores: Tillamook 402, Woodburn 262, Estacada 239.5, Banks 210, Molalla 144.5, Seaside 139.5, North Marion 58, Astoria 40.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Banks 44, Seaside 42
BAN (44): Tyler Exline 15, Evans 12, White 5, Slifka 4, Taylor 3, Gobel 3, Voss 2.
SEA (42): Ryan Hague 16, Be.Johnson 8, Br.Johnson 7, Langmo 6, Sibony 3, Snyder 2, Pugh, Rich.
Banks 7 10 14 13—44
Seaside 11 8 13 10—42
BASKETBALL
Top 10 Coaches Polls
(First place votes in parentheses)
4A Boys
1. Marist Catholic (12) 138
2. Seaside 114
3. Philomath 98
4. North Marion (1) 97
4. Banks (1) 97
6. Cascade 59
7. Henley 52
7. Woodburn 52
9. Gladstone 40
10. Klamath Union 12
2A Boys
1. Western Christian (6) 95
2. Toledo (4) 93
3. Knappa 82
4. Columbia Christian 64
5. Oakland 57
6. Coquille 45
7. Santiam 39
8. Lost River 27
9. Kennedy 20
10. Brandon 12
Others: Butte Falls/Crater Lake 9.
4A Girls
1. Philomath (11) 119
2. Baker 105
3. Hidden Valley (1) 99
4. North Marion 78
5. Astoria 70
6. La Grande 52
7. Valley Catholic 49
8. Cottage Grove 26
9. Stayton 25
10. Henley 20
Others: Madras 10.
