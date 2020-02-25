Prep Sports Schedule

FRIDAY

Girls BasketballPlay-in: Seaside at Stayton, 7 p.m.; State Playoff: (WA 1B) Naselle vs. Muckleshoot Tribal School, 6 p.m. (at Auburn Mountainview).

SATURDAY

Girls Basketball — Milwaukie at Astoria, 3 p.m.; State Playoffs: (WA 2B) Ilwaco vs. Toledo, 10 a.m. (at Mark Morris High School)

Boys Basketball — State Playoffs: (3A) Warrenton at Dayton, 7 p.m.; (2A) Jefferson at Knappa, TBA; (WA 1B) Naselle vs. Riverside Christian, 4 p.m. (at Eisenhower)

WRESTLING

District 1/4A

at North Marion High School

Team scores: Tillamook 402, Woodburn 262, Estacada 239.5, Banks 210, Molalla 144.5, Seaside 139.5, North Marion 58, Astoria 40.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Banks 44, Seaside 42

BAN (44): Tyler Exline 15, Evans 12, White 5, Slifka 4, Taylor 3, Gobel 3, Voss 2.

SEA (42): Ryan Hague 16, Be.Johnson 8, Br.Johnson 7, Langmo 6, Sibony 3, Snyder 2, Pugh, Rich.

Banks 7 10 14 13—44

Seaside 11 8 13 10—42

BASKETBALL

Top 10 Coaches Polls

(First place votes in parentheses)

4A Boys

1. Marist Catholic (12) 138

2. Seaside 114

3. Philomath 98

4. North Marion (1) 97

4. Banks (1) 97

6. Cascade 59

7. Henley 52

7. Woodburn 52

9. Gladstone 40

10. Klamath Union 12

2A Boys

1. Western Christian (6) 95

2. Toledo (4) 93

3. Knappa 82

4. Columbia Christian 64

5. Oakland 57

6. Coquille 45

7. Santiam 39

8. Lost River 27

9. Kennedy 20

10. Brandon 12

Others: Butte Falls/Crater Lake 9.

4A Girls

1. Philomath (11) 119

2. Baker 105

3. Hidden Valley (1) 99

4. North Marion 78

5. Astoria 70

6. La Grande 52

7. Valley Catholic 49

8. Cottage Grove 26

9. Stayton 25

10. Henley 20

Others: Madras 10.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.