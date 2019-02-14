PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE
TODAY
Girls basketball — CRL playoff: Willamina vs. Warrenton, 7 p.m., at Clatsop Community College.
Swimming — OSAA State Meet, Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center, TBA
Wrestling — District 1/3A, at Warrenton, 5 p.m.; District 1/2A, at Toledo, TBA
SATURDAY
Boys basketball — Cowapa League playoffs: Astoria at Valley Catholic, 3 p.m.; Banks vs. Seaside, 5 p.m., at Tillamook HS; CRL playoff: Warrenton vs. Rainier, 7 p.m., at Clatskanie HS; NWL playoff: Columbia Christian vs. Knappa, 7 p.m., at Vernonia HS
Girls basketball — Cowapa League playoff: Banks vs. Astoria, at Tillamook HS, 3 p.m.; Seaside at Valley Catholic, 5 p.m.
Swimming — OSAA State Meet, Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center, TBA
Wrestling — District 1/3A, at Warrenton, 10 a.m.; District 1/2A, at Toledo, TBA
BOYS BASKETBALL
Banks 54, Seaside 53
SEA (53): Chase Januik 16, Hague 12, Be.Johnson 10, Westerholm 9, Thompson 4, Br.Johnson 2, Meyer.
BAN (54): Blake Gobel 21, Bunn 13, Slifka 7, Cameron 6, Vandehey 5, Hiestand 2.
Seaside 10 18 15 8 2—53
Banks 20 11 14 6 3—54
Warrenton 45, Willamina 35
WAR (45): Dalton Knight 22, Jackson 7, Morrow 6, Stephens 5, Little 4, Green 1, Kapua, Maddox, Schenbeck, Bodden, Falls.
Willamina 10 6 12 7—35
Warrenton 13 10 7 15—45
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Banks 51, Seaside 30
SEA (30): Lilli Taylor 14, Blodgett 9, Garhofer 6, Turner 1, McFadden, Goin, Zagata, Kiser, Van Dusen, Douglas.
BAN (51): Aspen Slifka 21, Nelson 7, Belden 6, Shook 5, Minervini 4, Hernandez 4, VanDomelen 2, Kind 2.
Seaside 3 12 11 4—30
Banks 13 13 13 12—51
