PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

TODAY

Girls basketball — CRL playoff: Willamina vs. Warrenton, 7 p.m., at Clatsop Community College.

Swimming — OSAA State Meet, Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center, TBA

Wrestling — District 1/3A, at Warrenton, 5 p.m.; District 1/2A, at Toledo, TBA

SATURDAY

Boys basketball — Cowapa League playoffs: Astoria at Valley Catholic, 3 p.m.; Banks vs. Seaside, 5 p.m., at Tillamook HS; CRL playoff: Warrenton vs. Rainier, 7 p.m., at Clatskanie HS; NWL playoff: Columbia Christian vs. Knappa, 7 p.m., at Vernonia HS

Girls basketball — Cowapa League playoff: Banks vs. Astoria, at Tillamook HS, 3 p.m.; Seaside at Valley Catholic, 5 p.m.

Swimming — OSAA State Meet, Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center, TBA

Wrestling — District 1/3A, at Warrenton, 10 a.m.; District 1/2A, at Toledo, TBA

BOYS BASKETBALL

Banks 54, Seaside 53

SEA (53): Chase Januik 16, Hague 12, Be.Johnson 10, Westerholm 9, Thompson 4, Br.Johnson 2, Meyer.

BAN (54): Blake Gobel 21, Bunn 13, Slifka 7, Cameron 6, Vandehey 5, Hiestand 2.

Seaside 10 18 15 8 2—53

Banks 20 11 14 6 3—54

Warrenton 45, Willamina 35

WAR (45): Dalton Knight 22, Jackson 7, Morrow 6, Stephens 5, Little 4, Green 1, Kapua, Maddox, Schenbeck, Bodden, Falls.

Willamina 10 6 12 7—35

Warrenton 13 10 7 15—45

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Banks 51, Seaside 30

SEA (30): Lilli Taylor 14, Blodgett 9, Garhofer 6, Turner 1, McFadden, Goin, Zagata, Kiser, Van Dusen, Douglas.

BAN (51): Aspen Slifka 21, Nelson 7, Belden 6, Shook 5, Minervini 4, Hernandez 4, VanDomelen 2, Kind 2.

Seaside 3 12 11 4—30

Banks 13 13 13 12—51

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.