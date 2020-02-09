Prep Sports Schedule
TUESDAY
Girls Basketball — Astoria at Banks, 6 p.m.; Seaside at Valley Catholic, 6 p.m.; Clatskanie at Warrenton, 6 p.m.; Falls City at Jewell, 7 p.m.
Boys Basketball — Astoria at Banks, 7:30 p.m.; Seaside at Valley Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Clatskanie at Warrenton, 7:30 p.m.; Falls City at Jewell, 5:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Girls Basketball — Nestucca at Knappa, 6 p.m.
Boys Basketball — Nestucca at Knappa, 7:45 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Astoria 49, Seaside 38
AST (49): Julia Norris 17, Brooklynn Hankwitz 17, Helmersen 6, O'Brien 6, Fausett 3, Long, Jackson.
SEA (38): Ellisa Blodgett 13, Douglas 10, Taylor 6, Doney 5, McFadden 2, Peterson 2.
Astoria 9 16 15 9—49
Seaside 8 9 8 13—38
BOYS BASKETBALL
Seaside 65, Astoria 37
AST (37): Ryan Stenblom 10, McMaster 6, Moore 6, Marincovich 5, Williams 4, Brockman 2, Junes 2, Boudreau 1, Matthews 1, Altheide-Nielson.
SEA (65): Ryan Hague 16, Be.Johnson 11, Sibony 10, Snyder 8, Langmo 6, Br.Johnson 5, Bennett 4, Rich 3, Corder 2.
Astoria 10 7 11 9—37
Seaside 17 21 11 16—65
