GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seaside 41, Molalla 31
SEA (41): Lilli Taylor 19, Blodgett 8, Kiser 7, Douglas 7.
MOL (31): Madeline Lisac 10, Myers 7, Nogle 3, Nelzen 2, Nacoste 2, Wood 2, Curry 2, Burge 2, Greer 1.
Seaside 11 12 5 13—41
Molalla 5 7 10 9—31
Warrenton 60, Amity 52
AMT (52): Keeley Graham 19, Lopez 14, Plummer 13, Hatch 4, Stables 2.
WAR (60): Fernanda Alvarez 28, Ramsey 14, Bussert 6, Miethe 6, Dejesus 2, M.Heyen 2, Diego 2, Kapua.
Amity 7 8 16 21—52
Warrenton 10 16 15 19—60
BOYS BASKETBALL
Knappa 70, Coquille 46
COQ (46): Ean Smith 15, Davis 14, Haagen 8, Kistner 3, McKinley 3, Sperling 2, Baxter 1.
KNA (70): Eli Takalo 24, Engblom 18, Ramvick 13, Wallace 5, Vanderburg 3, Coffey 2, Phillip 2, Westerholm 2, Goodman, Hoover, Lackey.
Coquille 9 13 7 17—46
Knappa 25 4 22 19—70
