Prep Sports Schedule
THURSDAY
Girls Basketball — Livingstone Adventist at Jewell, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball — Livingstone Adventist at Jewell, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Girls Basketball — Tillamook at Astoria, 6 p.m.; Warrenton at Willamina, 6 p.m.
Boys Basketball — Tillamook at Astoria, 7:45 p.m.; Warrenton at Willamina, 7:30 p.m.
