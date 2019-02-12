PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

TODAY

Girls basketball — Toledo vs. Ilwaco, at Mark Morris, 6 p.m.

Boys basketball — Kalama vs. Ilwaco, at Mark Morris, 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Girls basketball — Seaside at Banks, 6 p.m.

Boys basketball — Seaside at Banks, 7:30 p.m.; CRL playoff: Willamina at Warrenton, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Seaside 48, Tillamook 41

TIL (41): Maddie Reeves 17, Lourenzo 14, Stevens 7, Crabtree 3.

SEA (48): Emy Kiser 15, Blodgett 11, Turner 8, Taylor 7, Douglas 4, Garhofer 3, Goin, Zagata, Angulo-Joli, Van Dusen.

Tillamook 9 12 11 9—41

Seaside 17 8 13 10—48

Astoria 46, Valley Catholic 45

AST (46): Hailey O'Brien 20, Fausett 9, Hankwitz 8, Jackson 4, Norris 3, Helmersen 2, Lyngstad, Cole, Long, Matthews.

VC (45): Callie Kawaguchi 21, Jones 7, K.Snook 6, C.Wilder 5, Gunther 4, Goodno 2.

Astoria 14 6 16 10—46

Valley 3 11 10 21—45

BOYS BASKETBALL

Seaside 89, Tillamook 45

TIL (45): Shelley 10, Boomer 8, Jenck 8, Miller 6, Kunert 5, Werner 4, Autexier 2, Weber 2.

SEA (89): Chase Januik 34, Be.Johnson 12, Thompson 10, Westerholm 9, Hague 9, Acree 4, Br.Johnson 3, Rich 3, Snyder 2, Meyer 2, Bennett 1, Pugh, Higdon, Sibony.

Tillamook 6 18 8 13—45

Seaside 32 24 23 10—89

