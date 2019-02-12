PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE
TODAY
Girls basketball — Toledo vs. Ilwaco, at Mark Morris, 6 p.m.
Boys basketball — Kalama vs. Ilwaco, at Mark Morris, 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Girls basketball — Seaside at Banks, 6 p.m.
Boys basketball — Seaside at Banks, 7:30 p.m.; CRL playoff: Willamina at Warrenton, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seaside 48, Tillamook 41
TIL (41): Maddie Reeves 17, Lourenzo 14, Stevens 7, Crabtree 3.
SEA (48): Emy Kiser 15, Blodgett 11, Turner 8, Taylor 7, Douglas 4, Garhofer 3, Goin, Zagata, Angulo-Joli, Van Dusen.
Tillamook 9 12 11 9—41
Seaside 17 8 13 10—48
Astoria 46, Valley Catholic 45
AST (46): Hailey O'Brien 20, Fausett 9, Hankwitz 8, Jackson 4, Norris 3, Helmersen 2, Lyngstad, Cole, Long, Matthews.
VC (45): Callie Kawaguchi 21, Jones 7, K.Snook 6, C.Wilder 5, Gunther 4, Goodno 2.
Astoria 14 6 16 10—46
Valley 3 11 10 21—45
BOYS BASKETBALL
Seaside 89, Tillamook 45
TIL (45): Shelley 10, Boomer 8, Jenck 8, Miller 6, Kunert 5, Werner 4, Autexier 2, Weber 2.
SEA (89): Chase Januik 34, Be.Johnson 12, Thompson 10, Westerholm 9, Hague 9, Acree 4, Br.Johnson 3, Rich 3, Snyder 2, Meyer 2, Bennett 1, Pugh, Higdon, Sibony.
Tillamook 6 18 8 13—45
Seaside 32 24 23 10—89
