TUESDAY
Boys Basketball — Cowapa League playoff: Banks vs. Seaside, 6 p.m. (at Tillamook High School)
FRIDAY
Girls Basketball — State Playoff: (1B) Naselle vs. Muckleshoot Tribal School, 6 p.m. (at Auburn Mountainview)
SATURDAY
Girls Basketball — Milwaukie at Astoria, 3 p.m.; State Playoffs: (2B) Ilwaco vs. Toledo, 10 a.m. (at Mark Morris High School)
Boys Basketball — State Playoffs: (3A) Warrenton at Dayton, 7 p.m.; (2A) Jefferson at Knappa, TBA; (1B) Naselle vs. Riverside Christian, 4 p.m. (at Eisenhower)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Banks 49, Seaside 37
BAN (49): Camila Narvaez 16, Walker 10, Streblow 8, Hailey 5, Minervini 5, Maller 3, Evans 2.
SEA (37): Lilli Taylor 15, Doney 6, McFadden 6, Blodgett 5, Douglas 4, Peterson 1, LaPlante, Klemp.
Banks 10 14 14 11—49
Seaside 8 13 11 5—37
