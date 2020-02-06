Prep Sports Schedule
MONDAY
Girls Basketball — Knappa at Columbia Christian, 6 p.m.
Boys Basketball — Knappa at Columbia Christian, 7:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
Girls Basketball — Astoria at Banks, 6 p.m.; Seaside at Valley Catholic, 6 p.m.; Clatskanie at Warrenton, 6 p.m.; Falls City at Jewell, 7 p.m.
Boys Basketball — Astoria at Banks, 7:45 p.m.; Seaside at Valley Catholic, 7:45 p.m.; Clatskanie at Warrenton, 7:30 p.m.; Falls City at Jewell, 5:30 p.m.
