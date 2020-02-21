Prep Sports Schedule
SATURDAY
Girls Basketball — Cowapa Playoff: Banks at Seaside, 6 p.m.; NWL Playoff: Faith Bible vs. Knappa, 2 p.m. (at Vernonia HS).
Boys Basketball — CRL Playoff: Rainier vs. Warrenton, 7 p.m. (at McMinnville HS); NWL Playoff: Mannahouse Christian vs. Knappa, 7 p.m. (at Vernonia HS).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seaside 47, Banks 22
BAN (22): Maggie Streblow 11, Hailey 7, Walker 6.
SEA (47): Ruby Douglas 15, Taylor 14, McFadden 10, Doney 6, Peterson 2.
Banks 3 4 4 11—22
Seaside 18 8 19 11—47
BOYS BASKETBALL
Seaside 58, Banks 51
BAN (51): Cade Buchanan 11, Evans 8, Slifka 8, Exline 6, Gobel 5, Buliga 5, White 5, Taylor 3.
SEA (58): Everest Sibony 12, Snyder 10, Br.Johnson 10, Be.Johnson 8, Hague 7, Rich 7, Pugh 2, Langmo 2.
Banks 11 10 18 12—51
Seaside 15 12 19 12—58
