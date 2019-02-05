PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE
THURSDAY
Girls basketball — Astoria at Tillamook, 6 p.m.; Open Door at Knappa, 6:30 p.m.; Livingstone Adventist at Jewell, 5:30 p.m.
Boys basketball — Astoria at Tillamook, 7:30 p.m.; Livingstone Adventist at Jewell, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Astoria 55, Banks 52
BAN (52): Aspen Slifka 26, Nelson 12, Grossnickle 5, Kind 4, Hernandez 2, Buliga 2, Streblow 1.
AST (55): Halle Helmersen 22, O'Brien 18, Norris 8, Long 3, Fausett 2, Hankwitz 2, Jackson, Lyngstad.
Banks 4 11 15 21—52
Astoria 15 6 17 17—55
Valley Catholic 43, Seaside 40
SEA (40): Emy Kiser 9, Lilli Taylor 9, Douglas 7, Blodgett 6, VanDusen 4, Garhofer 3, Turner 2, Goin, Zagata, Angulo.
Valley 17 6 6 7 7—43
Seaside 6 15 9 6 4—40
Warrenton 72, Willamina 37
WIL (37): Kaya McLean 16, France 8, Hughes 6, Ki.Rankin 3, Scranton 3, E.Shrabel 1.
WAR (72): Claire Bussert 24, Ramsey 17, Alvarez 16, Miethe 11, A.Heyen 2, Diego 2, Mossman 2, Bennett, Fritz, Kelly, Kapua, Dejesus, Schiewe, M.Heyen, Marchello.
Willamina 3 12 9 13—37
Warrenton 16 21 16 19—72
Nestucca 56, Knappa 39
KNA (39): Sophia Carlson 13, Dietrichs 8, Weaver 7, Tischer 5, Nicholson 4, Corcoran 2, McCall, Rilatos.
NES (56): Jocelyn Moreno 17, Leslie 14, Chatelain 11, Webber 8, Ozuna 3, Johnson 2, Houck 1.
Knappa 11 11 10 7—39
Nestucca 14 17 10 15—56
BOYS BASKETBALL
Banks 67, Astoria 38
BAN (67): Jacob Slifka 24, Gobel 12, Bunn 8, Exline 5, Evans 4, Vandehey 4, Hiestand 4, Buliga 3, Cameron 2, Klein 1.
AST (38): Ian Hunt 17, Soderstrom 5, Olson 2, Stenblom 2, Ploghoft 2, Marincovich 2, Brockman 2, Johnson 2, Palmberg 2, Junes 2.
Banks 13 18 22 14—67
Astoria 10 8 9 11—38
Seaside 43, Valley Catholic 29
VC (29): Peter Boileau 8, Jack Tetzloff 8, Johnson 5, Flemmer 5, Miller 3.
SEA (43): Chase Januik 14, Hague 13, Br.Johnson 8, Westerholm 4, Thompson 4, Be.Johnson, Meyer.
Valley 6 5 11 7—29
Seaside 13 12 11 7—43
Willamina 48, Warrenton 37
WIL (48): Kaleb Floyd 14, Kalawa 12, Briant 7, Colton 6, Watkins 4, Schoenbachler 3, Doane 2.
WAR (37): Dalton Knight 14, Morrow 7, Jackson 6, Little 4, Green 4, Schenbeck 2, Kapua.
Willamina 13 13 8 14—48
Warrenton 6 8 14 9—37
