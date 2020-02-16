Prep Sports Schedule

TUESDAY

Girls Basketball — Valley Catholic at Astoria, 6 p.m.; Seaside at Tillamook, 6 p.m.; TBA at Warrenton, 6 p.m.; Willamette Valley Christian at Jewell, 7 p.m.

Boys Basketball — Valley Catholic at Astoria, 7:45 p.m.; Seaside at Tillamook, 7:45 p.m.; TBA at Warrenton, 7:30 p.m.; Willamette Valley Christian at Jewell, 5:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Girls Basketball — Banks at Seaside, 6 p.m.

Boys Basketball — Banks at Seaside, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Astoria 72, Tillamook 30

TIL (30): Daisy Valencia 8, Stevens 7, Braxling 4, Werner 3, Bentley 3, Crabtree 2, Gracia Perez 1, Rieger 1, Tapia 1.

AST (72): Hailey O'brien 17, Helmersen 16, Hankwitz 10, Fisher 9, Fausett 7, Long 6, Espelien 5, Cole 2, Norris, Jackson.

Tillamook 13 10 3 4—30

Astoria 20 17 22 13—72

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tillamook 63, Astoria 60

TIL (63): Trask Veek-Petersen 27, Allen 14, Miller 8, Boomer 6, Bever 5, Wilkes 3, Shelley, Johnson.

AST (60): Colton McMaster 15, Marincovich 14, Stenblom 13, Moore 10, Junes 5, Brockman 3, Williams, Altheide-Nielson, Matthews.

Tillamook 12 4 19 28—63

Astoria 6 8 20 26—60

