Prep Sports Schedule
TUESDAY
Girls Basketball — Valley Catholic at Astoria, 6 p.m.; Seaside at Tillamook, 6 p.m.; TBA at Warrenton, 6 p.m.; Willamette Valley Christian at Jewell, 7 p.m.
Boys Basketball — Valley Catholic at Astoria, 7:45 p.m.; Seaside at Tillamook, 7:45 p.m.; TBA at Warrenton, 7:30 p.m.; Willamette Valley Christian at Jewell, 5:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Girls Basketball — Banks at Seaside, 6 p.m.
Boys Basketball — Banks at Seaside, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Astoria 72, Tillamook 30
TIL (30): Daisy Valencia 8, Stevens 7, Braxling 4, Werner 3, Bentley 3, Crabtree 2, Gracia Perez 1, Rieger 1, Tapia 1.
AST (72): Hailey O'brien 17, Helmersen 16, Hankwitz 10, Fisher 9, Fausett 7, Long 6, Espelien 5, Cole 2, Norris, Jackson.
Tillamook 13 10 3 4—30
Astoria 20 17 22 13—72
BOYS BASKETBALL
Tillamook 63, Astoria 60
TIL (63): Trask Veek-Petersen 27, Allen 14, Miller 8, Boomer 6, Bever 5, Wilkes 3, Shelley, Johnson.
AST (60): Colton McMaster 15, Marincovich 14, Stenblom 13, Moore 10, Junes 5, Brockman 3, Williams, Altheide-Nielson, Matthews.
Tillamook 12 4 19 28—63
Astoria 6 8 20 26—60
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.