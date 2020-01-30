Prep Sports Schedule
TUESDAY
Girls Basketball — Seaside at Banks, 7:45 p.m.; Taft at Warrenton, 6 p.m.; Knappa at Faith Bible, 6:45 p.m.; C.S. Lewis at Jewell, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball — Seaside at Banks, 6 p.m.; Taft at Warrenton, 7:30 p.m.; Knappa at Faith Bible, 8:15 p.m.; C.S. Lewis at Jewell, 7 p.m.
BASKETBALL
Coaches Polls
(First place votes in parentheses)
4A Girls
1. Philomath (8) 98
2. Astoria (1) 83
3. Baker 75
4. Hidden Valley 73
5. La Grande 52
6. North Marion 45
7. Madras 27
7. Cottage Grove 27
9. Molalla 24
10. Stayton 16
Others receiving votes: Valley Catholic 15, Henley 8.
4A Boys
1. Marist Catholic (10) 139
2. Philomath (3) 131
3. Seaside (1) 116
4. North Marion (1) 101
5. Banks 86
6. Cascade 85
7. Woodburn 67
8. Gladstone 30
9. Marshfield 20
10. Staytone 19
Others receiving votes: Henley 10, Sweet Home 9.
2A Boys
1. Western Christian (8) 98
2. Toledo (2) 88
3. Knappa 84
4. Columbia Christian 58
5. Santiam 54
6. Coquille 46
7. Oakland 37
8. Kennedy 18
9. Butte Falls/Crater Lake 15
10. Bandon 8
10. Sheridan 8
