PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE
TODAY
Girls basketball — Astoria at Tillamook, 6 p.m.; Livingstone Adventist at Jewell, 5:30 p.m.
Boys basketball — Astoria at Tillamook, 7:30 p.m.; Livingstone Adventist at Jewell, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Girls basketball — Knappa at Seaside, 6 p.m.; Rainier at Warrenton, 7:30 p.m.; Jewell at C.S. Lewis, 5:30 p.m.
Boys basketball — Knappa at Seaside, 7:30 p.m.; Rainier at Warrenton, 6 p.m.; Jewell at C.S. Lewis, 7 p.m.
Swimming — District 1/4A, at Newport, TBA
Wrestling — District 1/4A Regionals, at Tillamook, TBA
SATURDAY
Swimming — District 1/4A, at Newport, TBA
Wrestling — District 1/4A Regionals, at Tillamook, TBA
