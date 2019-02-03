PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

TUESDAY

Girls basketball — Banks at Astoria, 6 p.m.; Valley Catholic at Seaside, 6 p.m.; Willamina at Warrenton, 7:30 p.m.; Knappa at Nestucca, 6 p.m.; Jewell at Falls City, 5:30 p.m.

Boys basketball — Banks at Astoria, 7:30 p.m.; Valley Catholic at Seaside, 7:30 p.m.; Willamina at Warrenton, 6 p.m.; Knappa at Nestucca, 7:30 p.m.; Jewell at Falls City, 7 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Seaside 70, Astoria 43

SEA (70): Chase Januik 33, Hague 11, Be.Johnson 11, Br.Johnson 7, Thompson 4, Westerholm 2, n15 2,

AST (43): Ian Hunt 15, Brockman 13, Marincovich 5, Long 3, Stenblom 2, Soderstrom 2, Williams 2, Johnson 1.

Seaside 20 16 18 16—70

Astoria 5 7 19 12—43

Columbia Christian 75, Knappa 55

KNA (55): Ty Vanderburg 14, Takalo 13, Engblom 10, Phillip 5, Ramvick 4, Hoover 3, Wallace 3, Westerholm 3.

Knappa 14 11 13 17—55

Columbia 11 25 13 26—75

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Astoria 43, Seaside 23

SEA (23): Lilli Taylor 9, Blodgett 5, Angulo 5, Douglas 2, Zagata 1, Kiser 1, Goin, Garhofer.

AST (43): Hailey O'Brien 18, Helmersen 7, Norris 6, Hankwitz 4, Long 3, Jackson 3, Fausett 2, Cole.

Seaside 7 4 5 7—23

Astoria 17 7 11 8—43

Clatskanie 57, Warrenton 47

WAR (47): Kenzie Ramsey 17, Bussert 13, Alvarez 9, M.Heyen 4, Miethe 2, Dejesus 2, Diego, Kapua.

CLA (57): Shelby Blodgett 17, Smith 14, Sprague 12, Sizemore 10, Martin 2, McLeon 2.

Knappa 42, Columbia Christian 17

KNA (42): Madelynn Weaver 15, Carlson 10, Corcoran 8, Dietrichs 5, McCall 2, Walter, Nicholson, Rilatos, Tischer, Hellberg.

CC (17): Maranda Brumley 7, Tsegaye 3, Davis 2, Behny 2, Skelton 2, Rutz 1.

Knappa 2 12 14 14—42

Columbia 5 3 4 5—17

