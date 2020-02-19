Prep Sports Schedule
THURSDAY
Girls Basketball — Banks at Seaside, 6 p.m.; Playoff: Warrenton at Willamina, 6 p.m.
Boys Basketball — Banks at Seaside, 7:45 p.m.; Playoff: Warrenton at Willamina, 7:30 p.m.; TBA at Knappa, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seaside 44, Tillamook 24
SEA (44): Lilli Taylor 13, Douglas 10, Blodgett 7, McFadden 6, Doney 6, Klemp 2, Peterson, Snyder.
Seaside 14 9 9 12—44
Tillamook 5 8 3 8—24
BOYS BASKETBALL
Valley Catholic 64, Astoria 39
VC (64): Daniel Pruitt 14, French 10, Hussein 8, Schultheis 8, Baglai 8, Cheung 6, Lo 6, Eberhart 4.
AST (39): Xander Marincovich 12, Stenblom 11, Junes 5, McMaster 4, Brockman 3, Moore 2, Williams, Altheide-Nielson, Field, Boudreau.
Valley C 15 12 18 19—64
Astoria 10 13 5 11—39
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.