Prep Sports Schedule

THURSDAY

Girls Basketball — Banks at Seaside, 6 p.m.; Playoff: Warrenton at Willamina, 6 p.m.

Boys Basketball — Banks at Seaside, 7:45 p.m.; Playoff: Warrenton at Willamina, 7:30 p.m.; TBA at Knappa, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Seaside 44, Tillamook 24

SEA (44): Lilli Taylor 13, Douglas 10, Blodgett 7, McFadden 6, Doney 6, Klemp 2, Peterson, Snyder.

Seaside 14 9 9 12—44

Tillamook 5 8 3 8—24

BOYS BASKETBALL

Valley Catholic 64, Astoria 39

VC (64): Daniel Pruitt 14, French 10, Hussein 8, Schultheis 8, Baglai 8, Cheung 6, Lo 6, Eberhart 4.

AST (39): Xander Marincovich 12, Stenblom 11, Junes 5, McMaster 4, Brockman 3, Moore 2, Williams, Altheide-Nielson, Field, Boudreau.

Valley C 15 12 18 19—64

Astoria 10 13 5 11—39

