PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE
TUESDAY
Girls basketball — Astoria at Valley Catholic, 6 p.m.; Tillamook at Seaside, 6 p.m.
Boys basketball — Astoria at Valley Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Tillamook at Seaside, 7:30 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Seaside 79, Knappa 49
KNA (49): Timber Engblom 18, Takalo 8, Westerholm 7, Phillip 5, Vanderburg 4, Ramvick 3, Lackey 3, Goodman 1, Hoover, Wallace.
SEA (79): Chase Januik 20, Hague 16, Be.Johnson 10, Thompson 10, Westerholm 9, Br.Johnson 8, Meyer 4, Bennett 2, Sibony.
Knappa 15 6 16 12—49
Seaside 14 20 25 20—79
Rainier 63, Warrenton 60
RAI (63): Devion Godfrey 22, K.Tripp 15, J.Tripp 11, Rea 11, Crape 2, Cantrell 2.
WAR (60): Dalton Knight 29, Jackson 10, Morrow 6, Kapua 6, Little 5, Green 2, Stephens 2, Schenbeck.
Rainier 12 3 13 35—63
Warrenton 11 17 18 14—60
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seaside 64, Knappa 37
KNA (37): Aiko Miller 10, Carlson 8, Dietrichs 8, Weaver 5, Tischer 4, Corcoran 2, Walker, McCall, Nicholson, Rilatos, Hellberg.
SEA (64): Lilli Taylor 20, Blodgett 19, Kiser 10, Douglas 5, Van Dusen 4, Angulo-Joli 2, Garhofer 2, Turner 2.
Knappa 4 15 8 10—37
Seaside 19 14 17 14—64
