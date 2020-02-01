Prep Sports Schedule
TUESDAY
Girls Basketball — Seaside at Banks, 7:45 p.m.; Taft at Warrenton, 6 p.m.; Knappa at Faith Bible, 6:45 p.m.; C.S. Lewis at Jewell, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball — Seaside at Banks, 6 p.m.; Taft at Warrenton, 7:30 p.m.; Knappa at Faith Bible, 8:15 p.m.; C.S. Lewis at Jewell, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
Girls Basketball — Mannahouse Christian at Knappa, 6 p.m.; Jewell at Crosshill Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball — Mannahouse Christian at Knappa, 7:45 p.m.; Jewell at Crosshill Christian, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Girls Basketball — Astoria at Seaside, 6 p.m.; Warrenton at Rainier, 6 p.m.
Boys Basketball — Astoria at Seaside, 7:45 p.m.; Warrenton at Rainier, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Astoria 47, Valley Catholic 30
AST (47): Halle Helmersen 17, O'Brien 7, Hankwitz 6, Fausett 6, Norris 6, Jackson 3, Long 2, Espelien, Cole, Rasmussen.
VC (30): , Lauren Snook 8, Goodno 7, Kinder 6, Napoli 3, Wilder 2, Trecker 2, Gunther 2.
Astoria 8 15 16 8—47
Valley C 7 6 11 6—30
Seaside 48, Tillamook 23
TIL (23): Lexie Braxling 8, Valencia 5, Crabtree 4, Perez 2, Tuiolemotu 2, Stevens 2.
SEA (48): Lilli Taylor 23, Blodgett 11, Douglas 8, McFadden 4, Peterson 2, Snyder, LaPlante, Doney, Owsley, Klemp, Nofield.
Tillamook 10 8 0 5—23
Seaside 14 8 19 7—48
BOYS BASKETBALL
Seaside 65, Tillamook 47
TIL (47): Trask Veek-Petersen 23, Allen 14, Shelley 5, Miller 4, Boomer 1.
SEA (65): Brayden Johnson 19, Snyder 15, Hague 12, Be.Johnson 12, Pugh 5, Sibony 2, Langmo 2, Bennett.
Tillamook 18 13 6 10—47
Seaside 10 19 18 18—65
