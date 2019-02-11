PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE
TODAY
Girls basketball — Astoria at Valley Catholic, 5 p.m.; Tillamook at Seaside, 6 p.m.; Toledo vs. Ilwaco, at Mark Morris, 6 p.m.
Boys basketball — Astoria at Valley Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; Tillamook at Seaside, 7:30 p.m.; Kalama vs. Ilwaco, at Mark Morris, 7:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
District 1-4A/3A championships
(at Newport AC)
Girls team: Valley Catholic 227, Newport 212, Tillamook 206, Seaside 185, Taft 163, Astoria 144, Rainier 58, Toledo 35.
Boys team: Newport 454, Taft 191, Astoria 155, Valley Catholic 115, Seaside 102, Rainier 81, Tillamook 36, Toledo 14.
WRESTLING
District 1-4A championships
(at Tillamook HS)
Team scores: Tillamook 474, Estacada 224.5, Woodburn 223.5, Molalla 214, Banks 164, North Marion 109, Seaside 80.5, Astoria 31.
