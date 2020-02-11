Prep Sports Schedule
THURSDAY
Girls Basketball — Livingstone Adventist at Jewell, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball — Livingstone Adventist at Jewell, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Girls Basketball — Tillamook at Astoria, 6 p.m.; Warrenton at Willamina, 6 p.m.
Boys Basketball — Tillamook at Astoria, 7:45 p.m.; Warrenton at Willamina, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Astoria 50, Banks 31
AST (50): Brooklynn Hankwitz 14, Fausett 12, O'Brien 11, Helmersen 8, Norris 3, Long 2, Jackson, Fisher.
BAN (31): Nya Johnson 8, Walker 7, Shook 6, Hailey 5, Streblow 3, Saunders 2.
Astoria 8 9 15 18—50
Banks 6 2 10 13—31
BOYS BASKETBALL
Banks 53, Astoria 44
AST (44): Xander Marincovich 11, McMaster 10, Stenblom 6, Junes 6, Williams 5, Matthews 3, Brockman 2, Moore 1, Altheide-Nielson.
BAN (53): Jacob Slifka 24, White 9, Buliga 7, Evans 5, Taylor 3, Buchanan 2, Exline 1.
Seaside 60, Valley Catholic 39
SEA (60): Brayden Johnson 10, Ryan Hague 14, Beau Johnson 16, Stephen Snyder 10, Sibony 7, Langmo 2, Rich 1.
VC (39): Daniel Pruitt 14, Eberhart 8, French 6, Cheung 3, Lo 3, Howard 2, Baglai 2, Hussein 1.
Seaside 14 17 15 14—60
Valley C 10 4 18 7—39
WRESTLING
Girls North Regional
at Century HS
Team scores: Centennial 166, Scappoose 166, Hillsboro 150, Century 140, Forest Grove 114, Ontario 101, Baker/Powder Valley 97, Nyssa 83, Glencoe 74, Estacada 70.5, Oregon City 67, David Douglas 65, Hood River Valley 62, Milwaukie 53, Vale 50, Aloha 49, Sandy 48, La Grande 46, Banks 45, Canby 45, Canby 45, Lincoln 45, Beaverton 43, Tillamook 40, Warrenton 40, Wilson 39, Liberty 36, Woodburn 36, Cleveland 35.5, Sunset 35, Franklin 34, Newberg 32, West Linn 32, Putnam 28, Willamina/Falls City 28, Jefferson 27, Dallas 26, Clatskanie 21, Echo/Stanfield 20, Silverton 20, St. Helens 20, Southridge 19.5, Molalla 19, Parkrose 19, Westview 18, Lake Oswego 16, The Dalles/Dufur 16, Wilsonville 15, Astoria 14, Benson 13, McLoughlin/Weston-McEwen 13, North Marion 13, Yamhill-Carlton 12, Roosevelt 11, Barlow 10, Corbett 9, Seaside 9, Rainier 8, Adrian 7, Heppner/Ione 6, Kennedy 6, Tigard 4, Gladstone 3, Vernonia 2, Lakeridge, Sheridan, Cove.
