PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE
TODAY
Girls basketball: Cowapa League seeding game: Seaside at Astoria, 5:30 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Seaside 51, Banks 42
BAN (42): Blake Gobel 11, Bunn 8, Cameron 6, Slifka 5, Klein 4, Hiestand 4, Evans 2, Exline 2.
SEA (51): Ryan Hague 12, Br.Johnson 11, Be.Johnson 11, Januik 7, Thompson 6, Westerholm 4, Meyer.
Banks 8 8 11 15—42
Seaside 11 17 9 14—51
Valley Catholic 58, Astoria 20
AST (20): Ian Hunt 5, Brockman 4, Marincovich 4, Altheide-Nielson 3, Long 2, Ploghoft, Olson, Stenblom, Matlock, Junes, Johnson.
VC (58): Davis Johnson 15, Pruitt 10, Flemmer 10, Boileau 8, Tetzloff 8, Howard 5, Eck 2, Napoli 2.
Astoria 3 4 3 10—20
Valley C. 8 23 14 13—58
Rainier 50, Warrenton 24
WAR (24): Ayden Stephens 9, Jackson 5, Morrow 4, Little 4, Green 2, Knight.
RAI (50): Conner Rea 14, Crape 9, J.Tripp 9, K.Tripp 9, Godfrey 4, Parmley 3, Keizur 2.
Warrenton 8 2 9 5—24
Rainier 12 9 18 11—50
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Banks 59, Astoria 45
AST (45): Hailey O'Brien 13, Jackson 8, Fausett 7, Helmersen 6, Hankwitz 5, Norris 3, Long 3.
BAN (59): Aspen Slifka 34, Kind 7, Minervini 6, Nelson 5, Hailey 3, Belden 2, Hernandez 2.
Astoria 3 14 9 19—45
Banks 18 10 18 13—59
Warrenton 50, Willamina 41
WIL (41): Kaya McLean 11, Grace France 11, Hughes 7, Ki.Rankin 6, Scranton 4, P.Shrabel 2.
WAR (50): Fernanda Alvarez 15, Kenzie Ramsey 15, Bussert 9, Kapua 9, M.Heyen 2, Miethe, Diego, Dejesus.
Willamina 10 9 11 11—41
Warrenton 13 8 15 14—50
Wahkiakum 64, Ilwaco 51
WAH (64): Paige Mace 19, Elliott 17, Merz 13, Leitz 6, Watkins 2, Curl 2, Ashe 5.
ILW (51): Erika Glenn 14, Gray 9, Kemmer 8, Bell 6, McMullen 6, Sheldon 6, Wheldon 2.
Wahkiakum 17 11 13 23—64
Ilwaco 11 14 12 14—51
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.