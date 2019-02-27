PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

TODAY

Boys basketball — 2A state tournament (Pendleton): Knappa vs. Oakland, 3:15 p.m.

Girls basketball — 3A state tournament (Marshfield HS): Warrenton vs. Salem Academy, 8:15 p.m.

FRIDAY

Boys basketball — 4A state playoff: Sisters at Seaside, 7 p.m.; 2A state tournament: TBA vs Knappa

Girls basketball — 3A state tournament: TBA vs. Warrenton

SATURDAY

Girls basketball — 4A state playoffs: Seaside at Baker, 4 p.m.; Marist at Astoria, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mount Vernon Christian 29, Naselle 19

NAS (19): Kenzie Glenn 8, Lilli Zimmerman 4, Jackie Steenerson 3, Lauren Katyrniuk 2, Bella Colombo 2, Peyton Dalton, Taylor Gudmundsen, Darian Jacot, Grace Hunt.

MVC (29): Kailey Faber 7, Josie Droog 7, Emma Droog 7, Kylee Russell 5, Becca Pedrosa 3, Sophia Wood, Hannah Van Hofwegen, Caitlen Vander Kooy, Mali Stogner, Rayahna Oostra, Abigail Russell, Abby De Vlieger.

Naselle 9 3 4 3—19

M.Vernon 8 12 2 7—29

