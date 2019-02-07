PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

TODAY

Girls basketball — Knappa at Seaside, 6 p.m.; Rainier at Warrenton, 7:30 p.m.; Jewell at C.S. Lewis, 5:30 p.m.

Boys basketball — Knappa at Seaside, 7:30 p.m.; Rainier at Warrenton, 6 p.m.; Jewell at C.S. Lewis, 7 p.m.

Swimming — District 1 meet, at Newport, TBA

Wrestling — District 1/4A Regionals, at Tillamook, TBA

SATURDAY

Swimming — District 1 meet, at Newport, TBA

Wrestling — District 1/4A Regionals, at Tillamook, TBA

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Astoria 68, Tillamook 35

AST (68): Halle Helmersen 13, Hankwitz 11, Espelien 10, Fausett 7, Jackson 7, Long 5, Lyngstad 4, Cole 4, Norris 3, Matthews 2, O'Brien 2.

TIL (35): Laci Lourenzo 13, Reeves 12, Crabtree 10.

Astoria 15 14 16 23—68

Tillamook 4 7 7 17—35

BOYS BASKETBALL

Astoria 42, Tillamook 38

AST (42): Ian Hunt 15, Brockman 10, Olson 6, Stenblom 4, Marincovich 4, Long 3, Ploghoft, Johnson.

TIL (38): Kellen Shelley 12, Jenck 11, Werner 7, Miller 4, Wilkes 2, Kunert 2, Boomer, Weber.

Astoria 8 15 12 7—42

Tillamook 7 15 8 8—38

