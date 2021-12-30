Prep Sports Schedule

TUESDAY

Boys Basketball — Molalla at Seaside, 6 p.m.; Knappa at Faith Bible, 7:45 p.m.

Girls Basketball — Scappoose at Astoria, 6:30 p.m.; Molalla at Seaside, 7:45 p.m.; Knappa at Faith Bible, 6 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Coaches Polls

(First-place votes in parentheses)

4A Boys

1. Marshfield Pirates (11) 110

2. Cascade Cougars 90

3. Junction City Tigers 77

4. Stayton Eagles 69

5. Seaside Gulls 62

6. Philomath Warriors 45

7. Marist Catholic Spartans 28

8. Woodburn Bulldogs 18

9. Cottage Grove Lions 16

10. Henley Hornets 14

Others: Baker 13, Corbett 13.

2A Boys

1. Western Christian (5) 87

2. Salem Academy (3) 65

3. Kennedy Trojans 63

4. Knappa Loggers (1) 58

5. Illinois Valley Cougars 48

6. Regis Rams 36

7. Jefferson Lions 34

8. Bandon Tigers 27

9. East Linn Christian 19

10. Mannahouse Christian 18

Others: Heppner 15, Toledo 15.

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.