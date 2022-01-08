Prep Sports Schedule

MONDAY

Girls Basketball — Knappa at Portland Christian, 6 p.m.

Boys Basketball — Seaside at Gladstone, 7 p.m.; Knappa at Portland Christian, 7:45 p.m.; Oregon School for the Deaf at Jewell, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY

Girls Basketball — Molalla at Astoria, 5 p.m.; Clatskanie at Warrenton, 7:45 p.m.

Boys Basketball — Clatskanie at Warrenton, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Girls Basketball — Nestucca at Knappa, 6 p.m.; Jewell at Crosshill Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball — Nestucca at Knappa, 7:45 p.m.; Jewell at Crosshill Christian, 7 p.m.

Swimming — Astoria at Seaside/Warrenton, 4 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Astoria 57, Clatskanie 21

AST (57): Shelby Bruney 20, Nayomi Holmstedt 9, Dundas 9, Peterson 4, Biederman 4, Birdeno 4, Matthews 4, Huber 3, Palmberg.

CLA (21): Maya Helmen 8, C.McLeod 7, Points 4, J.McLeod 2.

Astoria 20 25 5 7—57

Clatskanie 6 4 0 11—21

