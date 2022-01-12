Sorry, an error occurred.
The Astorian
Prep Sports Schedule
FRIDAY
Girls Basketball — Astoria at Corbett, 5 p.m.; North Marion at Seaside, 6 p.m.; Warrenton at Willamina, 7:30 p.m.; Knappa at Mannahouse Christian, 6 p.m.; CS Lewis at Jewell, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball — Corbett at Astoria, 7 p.m.; North Marion at Seaside, 7:45 p.m.; Warrenton at Willamina, 6 p.m.; CS Lewis at Jewell, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Boys Basketball — Astoria at Warrenton, 6:30 p.m.
BASKETBALL
Coaches Polls
4A Boys
(First-place votes in parentheses)
1. Junction City Tigers (7) 101
2. Seaside Seagulls 88
3. Marshfield Pirates (2) 82
4. Philomath Warriors (2) 79
5. Stayton Eagles 74
6. Cascade Cougars (1) 68
7. Banks Braves 33
8. La Grande Tigers 30
9. Woodburn Bulldogs 24
10. Henley Hornets 20
2A Boys
1. Western Christian (5) 101
2. Kennedy Trojans 85
3. Knappa Loggers (3) 83
4. Salem Academy (3) 78
5. Jefferson Lions 58
6. Illinois Valley Cougars 55
7. East Linn Christian 32
8. Bandon Tigers 28
9. Heppner Mustangs 23
10. Regis Rams 15
Others: Sheridan 14.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Astoria 53, Molalla 35
MOL (35): Kenna Wood 10, Parker 6, Burge 4, Brownlee 4, Kluver 4, Willis 4, Perez 2, Goetz 1.
AST (53): Shelby Bruney 17, Holmstedt 9, Peterson 9, Huber 6, Biederman 4, Dundas 4, Matthews 2, Birdeno 2, Walter.
Molalla 9 8 7 11—35
Astoria 21 10 11 11—53
Gladstone 52, Seaside 21
GLA (52): Sam Jedrykowski 10, Latcu 9, Hopkins 9, Jaekel 6, Monte 6, Grim 4, Thompson 4, DeVeny 2, Stepp 2.
SEA (21): Lilli Taylor 10, A.Taylor 4, Martinez 2, Olson 2, Klumper 2, Betts 1, Goin, Angulo-Joli, Bowles.
Gladstone 9 9 13 21—52
Seaside 2 8 7 4—21
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
