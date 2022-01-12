The Astorian

Prep Sports Schedule

FRIDAY

Girls Basketball — Astoria at Corbett, 5 p.m.; North Marion at Seaside, 6 p.m.; Warrenton at Willamina, 7:30 p.m.; Knappa at Mannahouse Christian, 6 p.m.; CS Lewis at Jewell, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball — Corbett at Astoria, 7 p.m.; North Marion at Seaside, 7:45 p.m.; Warrenton at Willamina, 6 p.m.; CS Lewis at Jewell, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

Boys Basketball — Astoria at Warrenton, 6:30 p.m.

BASKETBALL

Coaches Polls

4A Boys

(First-place votes in parentheses)

1. Junction City Tigers (7) 101

2. Seaside Seagulls 88

3. Marshfield Pirates (2) 82

4. Philomath Warriors (2) 79

5. Stayton Eagles 74

6. Cascade Cougars (1) 68

7. Banks Braves 33

8. La Grande Tigers 30

9. Woodburn Bulldogs 24

10. Henley Hornets 20

2A Boys

1. Western Christian (5) 101

2. Kennedy Trojans 85

3. Knappa Loggers (3) 83

4. Salem Academy (3) 78

5. Jefferson Lions 58

6. Illinois Valley Cougars 55

7. East Linn Christian 32

8. Bandon Tigers 28

9. Heppner Mustangs 23

10. Regis Rams 15

Others: Sheridan 14.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Astoria 53, Molalla 35

MOL (35): Kenna Wood 10, Parker 6, Burge 4, Brownlee 4, Kluver 4, Willis 4, Perez 2, Goetz 1.

AST (53): Shelby Bruney 17, Holmstedt 9, Peterson 9, Huber 6, Biederman 4, Dundas 4, Matthews 2, Birdeno 2, Walter.

Molalla 9 8 7 11—35

Astoria 21 10 11 11—53

Gladstone 52, Seaside 21

GLA (52): Sam Jedrykowski 10, Latcu 9, Hopkins 9, Jaekel 6, Monte 6, Grim 4, Thompson 4, DeVeny 2, Stepp 2.

SEA (21): Lilli Taylor 10, A.Taylor 4, Martinez 2, Olson 2, Klumper 2, Betts 1, Goin, Angulo-Joli, Bowles.

Gladstone 9 9 13 21—52

Seaside 2 8 7 4—21

