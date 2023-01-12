Prep Sports Schedule
SATURDAY
Boys Basketball — Astoria at Banks, 5 p.m.
MONDAY
Girls Basketball — Warrenton at Neah-Kah-Nie, 7:45 p.m.; Nestucca at Knappa, 6 p.m.
Boys Basketball — Warrenton at Neah-Kah-Nie, 6 p.m.; Nestucca at Knappa, 7:45 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Girls Basketball — St. Helens at Astoria, 7:15 p.m.; Seaside at Tillamook, 7:15 p.m.; Knappa at Gaston, 6 p.m.
Boys Basketball — St. Helens at Astoria, 5:30 p.m.; Seaside at Tillamook, 5:30 p.m.; Knappa at Gaston, 7:45 p.m.
THURSDAY
Swimming — Astoria at St. Helens, 4 p.m.
BASKETBALL
Top 10 Coaches Polls
(First place votes in parentheses)
4A Girls
1. Baker (4) 102
2. Gladstone (4) 92
3. Astoria (2) 74
4. Marshfield 72
5. Henley 54
6. La Grande 45
7. Cascade (1) 33
8. Madras 30
9. Philomath 27
10. Marist 26
4A Boys
1. Philomath (13) 130
2. Cascade 110
3. Baker 103
4. Junction City 97
5. Stayton 68
6. North Marion 66
7. Seaside 57
8. Crook County 30
9. Henley 27
10. Gladstone 12
