Prep Sports Schedule

SATURDAY

Boys Basketball — Astoria at Warrenton, 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

Girls Basketball — Riverdale at Warrenton, 6 p.m.; Gaston at Knappa, 6 p.m.; Jewell at Willamette Valley Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball — Riverdale at Warrenton, 7:45 p.m.; Gaston at Knappa, 7:45 p.m.; Jewell at Willamette Valley Christian, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Marshfield 38, Seaside 14

SEA (14): Lilli Taylor 7, A.Taylor 3, Betts 2, Angulo-Joli 2, Nofield, Bowles.

MAR (38): Kate Miles 9, Dea 7, Ainsworth 6, Clark 5, Montiel 4, Peach 4, Macduff 3.

Seaside 2 5 3 4—14

Marshfield 11 7 9 11—38

BOYS BASKETBALL

Marshfield 60, Seaside 50

SEA (50): Ever Sibony 24, Kawasoe 11, Corder 9, Langmo 6, Jar.White, Thompson, Jantes.

MAR (60): Dominic Montiel 20, Pierce Davidson 20, Ainsworth 11, Mateski 6, Swinson 3.

Seaside 16 10 10 14—50

Marshfield 9 15 19 17—60

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.