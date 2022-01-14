Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive breaking news?
Would you like to receive our headline news?
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Prep Sports Schedule
SATURDAY
Boys Basketball — Astoria at Warrenton, 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
Girls Basketball — Riverdale at Warrenton, 6 p.m.; Gaston at Knappa, 6 p.m.; Jewell at Willamette Valley Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball — Riverdale at Warrenton, 7:45 p.m.; Gaston at Knappa, 7:45 p.m.; Jewell at Willamette Valley Christian, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Marshfield 38, Seaside 14
SEA (14): Lilli Taylor 7, A.Taylor 3, Betts 2, Angulo-Joli 2, Nofield, Bowles.
MAR (38): Kate Miles 9, Dea 7, Ainsworth 6, Clark 5, Montiel 4, Peach 4, Macduff 3.
Seaside 2 5 3 4—14
Marshfield 11 7 9 11—38
BOYS BASKETBALL
Marshfield 60, Seaside 50
SEA (50): Ever Sibony 24, Kawasoe 11, Corder 9, Langmo 6, Jar.White, Thompson, Jantes.
MAR (60): Dominic Montiel 20, Pierce Davidson 20, Ainsworth 11, Mateski 6, Swinson 3.
Seaside 16 10 10 14—50
Marshfield 9 15 19 17—60
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $1