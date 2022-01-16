Sorry, an error occurred.
Prep Sports Schedule
TUESDAY
Girls Basketball — Riverdale at Warrenton, 5:30 p.m.; Gaston at Knappa, 6 p.m.; Jewell at Willamette Valley Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball — Riverdale at Warrenton, 7 p.m.; Gaston at Knappa, 7:45 p.m.; Jewell at Willamette Valley Christian, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Boys Basketball — Astoria at Banks, 6 p.m.; Seaside at Valley Catholic, 6 p.m.; Jewell at Oregon School for the Deaf, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball — Astoria at Banks, 7:45 p.m.; Seaside at Valley Catholic, 7:45 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Astoria 60, Warrenton 36
AST (60): Colton McMaster 22, Boudreau 13, Williams 12, Field 6, Faulkner 4, Benesch 3, Woodrich 2, Moore, Freeman.
WAR (36): Josh Earls 9, Dawson Little 9, Whitsett 6, Moha 5, Bodden Bodden 4, Tapales 2, Daniels 1.
Astoria 13 16 12 19—60
Warrenton 14 9 6 7—36
Seaside 64, North Marion 52
NM (52): Cole Hammack 16, Frolov 13, Holman 10, Reilly 8, Herron 3, Mata 2.
SEA (64): Ever Sibony 21, Corder 17, Kawasoe 7, Langmo 7, Thompson 5, Jantes 5, White 2.
N.Marion 5 20 13 14—52
Seaside 11 14 21 18—64
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Corbett 49, Astoria 46
AST (46): Shelby Bruney 20, Biederman 9, Dundas 6, Matthews 4, Huber 3, Peterson 3, Meadows, Birdeno.
COR (49): Ella Holwege 13, A.Schimel 10, L.Schimel 6, Van Hee 5, Merrill 4, Donohue 4, Lanter 2, S.Schimel 2.
Seaside 42, North Marion 39
NM (39): Allyson Coulombe 16, Cabrero 7, M.Patzer 6, Ta.Kelly 4, Ti.Kelly 4, R.Patzer 2.
SEA (42): Lilli Taylor 25, Olson 4, Nofield 4, Betts 4, Joli 2, Martinez 2, A.Taylor 1.
N.Marion 2 7 9 21—39
Seaside 2 11 18 11—42
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
