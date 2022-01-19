The Astorian

Prep Sports Schedule

THURSDAY

Girls Basketball — Neah-Kah-Nie at Knappa, 6 p.m.

Boys Basketball — Neah-Kah-Nie at Knappa, 7:45 p.m.

Swimming — Tillamook at Astoria, TBA

FRIDAY

Boys Basketball — Tillamook at Astoria, 6 p.m.; Warrenton at Taft, 5:30 p.m.; Jewell at St. Paul, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball — Tillamook at Astoria, 7:45 p.m.; Warrenton at Taft, 7:30 p.m.; Jewell at St. Paul, 5:30 p.m.

BASKETBALL

Coaches Polls

4A Boys

(First place votes in parentheses)

1. Junction City Tigers (6) 92

2. Marshfield Pirates (3) 88

3. Cascade Cougars (1) 79

4. Philomath Warriors 65

5. Seaside Seagulls 59

6. Stayton Eagles 55

7. La Grande Tigers 22

8. Banks Braves 21

9. Henley Hornets 18

10. Woodburn Bulldogs 10

10. Corbett Cardinals 10

Others: Marist Catholic 8.

2A Boys

1. Western Christian (3) 91

2. Knappa Loggers (5) 81

2. Salem Academy (1) 81

4. Jefferson Lions 63

4. Kennedy Trojans 63

6. Illinois Valley Cougars 49

7. Regis Rams 29

8. Bandon Tigers 27

9. Heppner Mustangs 24

10. East Linn Christian 21

Others: Sheridan 11.

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.