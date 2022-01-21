Prep Sports Schedule

MONDAY

Boys Basketball — Knappa at Columbia Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Jewell at Livingstone Adventist, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball — Jewell at Livingstone Adventist, 5:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

Boys Basketball — Valley Catholic at Astoria, 6 p.m.; Seaside at Tillamook, 6 p.m.; Rainier at Warrenton, 6 p.m.; Falls City at Jewell, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball — Valley Catholic at Astoria, 7:45 p.m.; Seaside at Tillamook, 7:45 p.m.; Rainier at Warrenton, 7:45 p.m.; Falls City at Jewell, 5:30 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Banks 66, Astoria 40

AST (40): Colton McMaster 21, Field 6, Williams 6, Boudreau 5, Woodrich 2.

BAN (66): Cooper Gobel 27, Vereen 10, White 9, Mayo 6, Selleck 5, Carlson 5, Vidmantas 2, Bodine 2.

Astoria 7 19 5 9—40

Banks 10 23 13 20—66

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Banks 60, Astoria 47

AST (47): Avery Biederman 12, Peterson 11, Matthews 7, Bruney 5, Dundas 4, Birdeno 4, Meadows 2, Holmstedt 2.

BAN (60): Madison Walker 21, Saunders 12, Janecek 8, Streblow 6, Evans 6, Bigsby 3, Johnson 2, Rose 2.

Astoria 11 9 13 14—47

Banks 16 14 13 17—60

Knappa 61, Gaston 24

GST (24): Lexi Fern 12, Derby 6, Smith 4, Bellar 2.

KNA (61): Arianna Miller 18, Dietrichs 14, Jones 2, Larsen 2, Barendse 7, McDorman, Pass 2, Jackson 6, Lebo 2, Regier 2, Brown 4, Piña 2, Lauderbaugh, Maher.

Gaston 2 3 9 10—24

Knappa 19 16 22 4—61

