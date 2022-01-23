Prep Sports Schedule

TUESDAY

Boys Basketball — Valley Catholic at Astoria, 6 p.m.; Seaside at Tillamook, 6 p.m.; Rainier at Warrenton, 6 p.m.; Falls City at Jewell, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball — Valley Catholic at Astoria, 7:45 p.m.; Seaside at Tillamook, 7:45 p.m.; Rainier at Warrenton, 7:45 p.m.; Falls City at Jewell, 5:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Swimming — Valley Catholic at Astoria, 4 p.m.

WEEKEND SCORES

Boys Basketball

ASTORIA 77, Tillamook 48

KNAPPA 58, SEASIDE 52

WARRENTON 52, Taft 41

St. Paul 51, JEWELL 31

Girls Basketball

ASTORIA 60, Tillamook 15

Taft 45, WARRENTON 32

St. Paul 55, JEWELL 9

BOYS BASKETBALL

Astoria 77, Tillamook 48

TIL (48): Marshall Allen 16, Seals 9, Johnson 8, Torres 5, Gitchell 5, Hoskins 3, Motsinger 2.

AST (77): Colton McMaster 20, Field 17, Williams 9, Boudreau 9, Benesch 8, Woodrich 6, Faulkner 5, Olson 3, Moore, Wintersteen.

Tillamook 7 16 14 11—48

Astoria 17 14 22 24—77

Knappa 58, Seaside 52

SEA (52): Ever Sibony 15, Kawasoe 14, Corder 13, Langmo 8, White 2.

KNA (58): Logan Morrill 15, Jackson 12, McMahan 12, Gale 7, Miller 5, Ogier 5, C.Morrill 2.

Seaside 15 14 15 8—52

Knappa 12 13 21 12—58

