Prep Sports Schedule
TUESDAY
Boys Basketball — Valley Catholic at Astoria, 6 p.m.; Seaside at Tillamook, 6 p.m.; Rainier at Warrenton, 6 p.m.; Falls City at Jewell, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball — Valley Catholic at Astoria, 7:45 p.m.; Seaside at Tillamook, 7:45 p.m.; Rainier at Warrenton, 7:45 p.m.; Falls City at Jewell, 5:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Swimming — Valley Catholic at Astoria, 4 p.m.
WEEKEND SCORES
Boys Basketball
ASTORIA 77, Tillamook 48
KNAPPA 58, SEASIDE 52
WARRENTON 52, Taft 41
St. Paul 51, JEWELL 31
Girls Basketball
ASTORIA 60, Tillamook 15
Taft 45, WARRENTON 32
St. Paul 55, JEWELL 9
BOYS BASKETBALL
Astoria 77, Tillamook 48
TIL (48): Marshall Allen 16, Seals 9, Johnson 8, Torres 5, Gitchell 5, Hoskins 3, Motsinger 2.
AST (77): Colton McMaster 20, Field 17, Williams 9, Boudreau 9, Benesch 8, Woodrich 6, Faulkner 5, Olson 3, Moore, Wintersteen.
Tillamook 7 16 14 11—48
Astoria 17 14 22 24—77
Knappa 58, Seaside 52
SEA (52): Ever Sibony 15, Kawasoe 14, Corder 13, Langmo 8, White 2.
KNA (58): Logan Morrill 15, Jackson 12, McMahan 12, Gale 7, Miller 5, Ogier 5, C.Morrill 2.
Seaside 15 14 15 8—52
Knappa 12 13 21 12—58
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
