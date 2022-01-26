Sorry, an error occurred.
Prep Sports Schedule
THURSDAY
Boys Basketball — Knappa at Country Christian, 7:30
Swimming — Valley Catholic at Astoria, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY
Boys Basketball — Stayton at Astoria, 6 p.m.; Banks at Seaside, 6 p.m.; Warrenton at Clatskanie, 7:30 p.m.; Faith Bible at Jewell, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball — Stayton at Astoria, 4:30 p.m.; Banks at Seaside, 7:30 p.m.; Warrenton at Clatskanie, 6 p.m.; Faith Bible JV at Jewell, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seaside 39, Tillamook 31
SEA (39): Lilli Taylor 24, Nofield 5, A.Taylor 2, Martinez 2, Bowles 2, Olson 1, Betts 1.
TIL (31): Lexie Braxling 14, Garcia 6, Tuiolemotu 6, Haertel 4, Prueitt 2.
Seaside 6 7 11 15—39
Tillamook 11 7 9 4—31
BOYS BASKETBALL
Astoria 69, Valley Catholic 50
VC (50): Adam Wolfe 14, Cheung 9, Han 8, Holub 6, Heyworth 4, DeBortoli 3, Tortorelli 3, Lane 2, Merz 1.
AST (69): Colton McMaster 25, Field 13, Williams 12, Woodrich 9, Boudreau 7, Olson 3, Faulkner, Benesch, Wintersteen, Moore.
Valley C. 10 15 10 15—50
Astoria 18 9 20 22—69
Seaside 62, Tillamook 48
SEA (62): Conner Langmo 22, Jantes 15, Sibony 10, Thompson 5, White 3, Corder 2, Kawasoe.
TIL (48): Marshall Allen 17, Hoskins 13, Johnson 4, Seals 3, Werner 3, White 2, Leonnig 2, Motsinger 1.
Seaside 14 15 18 15—62
Tillamook 12 5 12 19—48
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
