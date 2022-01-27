Prep Sports Schedule

TUESDAY

Boys Basketball — Astoria at Seaside, 6 p.m.; Willamina at Warrenton, 7:30 p.m.; Knappa at Vernonia, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball — Astoria at Seaside, 7:30 p.m.; Willamina at Warrenton, 6 p.m.; Knappa at Vernonia, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Girls Basketball — Perrydale at Jewell, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball — Perrydale at Jewell, 7 p.m.

BASKETBALL

Coaches Polls

4A Boys

(First place votes in parentheses)

1. Junction City Tigers (9) 133

2. Marshfield Pirates (3) 126

3. Cascade Cougars (1) 104

4. Philomath Warriors 103

5. Stayton Eagles 78

6. Seaside Seagulls 71

7. La Grande Tigers 44

8. Banks Braves 38

9. Henley Hornets 22

10. Corbett Cardinals 14

Others: Baker 10.

2A Boys

1. Salem Academy (6) 105

2. Western Christian (1) 94

3. Knappa Loggers (4) 93

4. Illinois Valley Cougars 78

5. Jefferson Lions 76

6. Kennedy Trojans 73

7. Bandon Tigers 39

8. Regis Rams 30

9. Heppner Mustangs 26

10. East Linn Christian 23

WIAA (Washington) Rankings

2B Boys

Team, record

1. Kalama Chinooks 12-1

2. Chief Leschi Warriors 12-1

3. Ilwaco Fishermen 13-1

4. Okanogan Bulldogs 15-2

5. Napavine Tigers 12-2

6. Coupeville Wolves 11-0

7. Libery (Spangle) Lancers 11-2

8. Columbia (Burbank) Coyotes 15-1

9. Adna Pirates 12-4

10. Brewster Bears 12-5

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.