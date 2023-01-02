Prep Sports Schedule
TUESDAY
Boys Basketball — Knappa at Open Door Academy, 4:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Girls Basketball — Warrenton at Corbett, 7:30 p.m.; Knappa at Vernonia, 6 p.m.
Boys Basketball — Warrenton at Corbett, 6 p.m.; Knappa at Vernonia, 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Girls Basketball — Yamhill-Carlton at Astoria, 5 p.m.
Boys Basketball — Yamhill-Carlton at Astoria, 6:30 p.m.
