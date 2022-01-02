Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive breaking news?
Would you like to receive our headline news?
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Prep Sports Schedule
TUESDAY
Boys Basketball — Molalla at Seaside, 6 p.m.; Knappa at Faith Bible, 7:45 p.m.
Girls Basketball — Scappoose at Astoria, 6:30 p.m.; Molalla at Seaside, 7:45 p.m.; Knappa at Faith Bible, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
Girls Basketball — Vernonia at Knappa, 6 p.m.; Jewell at Perrydale, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball — Vernonia at Knappa, 7:45 p.m.; Jewell at Perrydale, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Girls Basketball — Seaside at Knappa, 6 p.m.; Blanchet Catholic at Warrenton, 6 p.m.
Boys Basketball — Seaside at Knappa, 7:45 p.m.; Blanchet Catholic at Warrenton, 7:45 p.m.
SATURDAY
Boys Basketball — Astoria at Clatskanie, 7:45 p.m.; Warrenton at Nestucca, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball — Astoria at Clatskanie, 6 p.m.; Nestucca at Warrenton, 3 p.m.
BASKETBALL
Vince Dulcich Memorial Tournament
Thursday's Scores
BOYS
Seaside 67, Tillamook 46
Astoria 61, Gladstone 37
GIRLS
Tillamook 45, Warrenton 43
Kelso 57, Seaside 25
Gladstone 36, Mazama 33
Astoria 39, Marshfield 31
Friday's Scores
Gladstone 63, Tillamook 56
Seaside 75, Astoria 50
Mazama 43, Warrenton 15
Kelso 61, Tillamook 15
Marshfield 28, Seaside 26
Gladstone 48, Astoria 24
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $1