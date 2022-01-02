Prep Sports Schedule

TUESDAY

Boys Basketball — Molalla at Seaside, 6 p.m.; Knappa at Faith Bible, 7:45 p.m.

Girls Basketball — Scappoose at Astoria, 6:30 p.m.; Molalla at Seaside, 7:45 p.m.; Knappa at Faith Bible, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

Girls Basketball — Vernonia at Knappa, 6 p.m.; Jewell at Perrydale, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball — Vernonia at Knappa, 7:45 p.m.; Jewell at Perrydale, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Girls Basketball — Seaside at Knappa, 6 p.m.; Blanchet Catholic at Warrenton, 6 p.m.

Boys Basketball — Seaside at Knappa, 7:45 p.m.; Blanchet Catholic at Warrenton, 7:45 p.m.

SATURDAY

Boys Basketball — Astoria at Clatskanie, 7:45 p.m.; Warrenton at Nestucca, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball — Astoria at Clatskanie, 6 p.m.; Nestucca at Warrenton, 3 p.m.

BASKETBALL

Vince Dulcich Memorial Tournament

Thursday's Scores

BOYS

Seaside 67, Tillamook 46

Astoria 61, Gladstone 37

GIRLS

Tillamook 45, Warrenton 43

Kelso 57, Seaside 25

Gladstone 36, Mazama 33

Astoria 39, Marshfield 31

Friday's Scores

BOYS

Gladstone 63, Tillamook 56

Seaside 75, Astoria 50

GIRLS

Mazama 43, Warrenton 15

Kelso 61, Tillamook 15

Marshfield 28, Seaside 26

Gladstone 48, Astoria 24

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.