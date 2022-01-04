Prep Sports Schedule

THURSDAY

Girls Basketball — Vernonia at Knappa, 6 p.m.; Jewell at Perrydale, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball — Vernonia at Knappa, 7:45 p.m.; Jewell at Perrydale, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Girls Basketball — Seaside at Knappa, 6 p.m.; Blanchet Catholic at Warrenton, 6 p.m.

Boys Basketball — Seaside at Knappa, 7:45 p.m.; Blanchet Catholic at Warrenton, 7:45 p.m.

Wrestling — Astoria at Seaside, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY

Boys Basketball — Astoria at Clatskanie, 7:45 p.m.; Warrenton at Nestucca, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball — Astoria at Clatskanie, 6 p.m.; Nestucca at Warrenton, 3 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Coaches Polls

(First-place votes in parentheses)

4A Boys

1. Marshfield Pirates (11) 143

2. Cascade Cougars (1) 131

3. Stayton Eagles (2) 117

4. Junction City Tigers 114

5. Seaside Gulls (2) 100

6. Philomath Warriors 60

7. Marist Catholic Spartans 37

8. Corbett Cardinals 32

9. La Grande Tigers 28

10. Woodburn Bulldogs 26

Others: Baker 24, Banks 21.

2A Boys

1. Western Christian (8) 113

2. Knappa Loggers (3) 91

3. Salem Academy (1) 86

4. Kennedy Trojans 81

5. Illinois Valley Cougars 68

6. Jefferson Lions 57

7. East Linn Christian 38

8. Bandon Tigers 37

9. Regis Rams 34

10. Heppner Mustangs 27

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.