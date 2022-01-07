Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive breaking news?
Would you like to receive our headline news?
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
The Astorian
Prep Sports Schedule
SATURDAY
Girls Basketball — Astoria at Clatskanie, 6 p.m.; Warrenton at Nestucca, 4 p.m.
Boys Basketball — Astoria at Clatskanie, 7:45 p.m.; Warrenton at Nestucca, 5:45 p.m.
MONDAY
Girls Basketball — Knappa at Portland Christian, 6 p.m.
Boys Basketball — Seaside at Gladstone, 7 p.m.; Knappa at Portland Christian, 7:45 p.m.; Oregon School for the Deaf at Jewell, 7 p.m.
TUESDAY
Girls Basketball — Molalla at Astoria, 5 p.m.; Clatskanie at Warrenton, 7:45 p.m.
Boys Basketball — Clatskanie at Warrenton, 6 p.m.
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $1