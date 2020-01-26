Prep Sports Schedule
MONDAY
Girls Basketball — Knappa at Vernonia, 6 p.m.
Boys Basketball — Knappa at Vernonia, 7:45 p.m.
TUESDAY
Boys Basketball — Astoria at Tillamook, 6 p.m.; Willamina at Warrenton, 6 p.m.; Oregon School for the Deaf at Jewell, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball — Astoria at Tillamook, 7:45 p.m.; Willamina at Warrenton, 7:45 p.m.; Oregon School for the Deaf at Jewell, 5:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Girls Basketball — Knappa at Portland Christian, 6 p.m.; Jewell at Livingstone Adventist, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball — Knappa at Portland Christian, 7:45 p.m.; Jewell at Livingstone Adventist, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Astoria 46, Banks 37
BAN (37): Kate Hailey 13, Saunders 12, Walker 7, Belden 3, Minervini 2, Streblow, Merritt, Shook, Evans.
AST (46): Hailey O'Brien 13, Hankwitz 12, Jackson 10, Long 4, Espelien 3, Cole 2, Helmersen 2, Norris, Matthews.
Banks 8 5 16 8—37
Astoria 15 11 7 13—46
Valley Catholic 51, Seaside 37
VC (51): Josie Napoli 25, Snook 10, Kinder 6, Gunther 4, Trecker 4, Goodno 2.
SEA (37): Caileigh Peterson 9, Douglas 7, Taylor 7, Doney 6, McFadden 3, Blodgett 3, LaPlante 2, Nofield, Owsley, Klemp.
Valley C 6 14 13 18—51
Seaside 8 11 11 7—37
BOYS BASKETBALL
Banks 59, Astoria 43
BAN (59): Jarred Evans 20, Slifka 18, Taylor 6, Buliga 4, Walker 3, Gobel 3, Exline 3, Voss 2, White, Buchanan.
AST (43): Colton McMaster 24, Stenblom 6, Marincovich 6, Brockman 4, Junes 3, Williams, Altheide-Nielson, Matthews, Boudreau.
Banks 11 18 14 16—59
Astoria 8 7 13 15—43
Seaside 77, Valley Catholic 25
VC (25): James Baglai 8, Elijah Laureles 8, Eberhart 4, Schultheis 4, Hussein 3, Cheung 2.
SEA (77): Brayden Johnson 29, Beau Johnson 14, Bartel 7, Snyder 5, Sibony 5, Hague 4, Corder 3, Rich 2, Bennett 2, Pugh 2.
Valley C 5 6 4 10—25
Seaside 20 23 12 22—77
